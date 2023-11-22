Stealth raid to drag millions into 40 per cent income tax band

An extra three million workers will be dragged into the 40pc rate of income tax over the next five years as thresholds remain frozen against a backdrop of high inflation.

Another 400,000 will be pushed into paying the 45pc top rate of tax, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

The “fiscal drag” phenomenon will also mean a further four million on relatively low incomes will be captured by the tax system for the first time.

The total number of income tax payers will increase to almost 40 million, with almost 10 million of those paying the higher and top rates, according to figures from the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

Fiscal drag is a powerful way for the Exchequer rake in more tax without an overt increase in headline rates. When workers receive pay rises, more find their earnings rise above the thresholds, pushing them into higher tax brackets. This is despite rampant inflation eroding their living standards.

The stealth raid will rake in £12.4bn this financial year, according to the OBR, rising to £27bn next year, with steady inflation taking the haul to £44.6bn in 2028-29.

Later this decade, the annual extra revenue is expected to come in at almost 50pc more than the OBR predicted at the time of the March budget, in part because inflation is now on track to be higher than was anticipated previously.

This extra cash taken from pay packets far outweighs the £10bn per year being returned to workers in the form of the two percentage point cut to National Insurance contributions, which comes into effect in the new year.

In effect, it means the tax rise is on track to grow to four times the size of the tax cut over the next five years.

Overall, the Exchequer is on track to raise £363.5bn per year from income tax and a further £202.8bn from national insurance, for a total of £566.3bn from earnings in the financial year 2028-29. That compares to the £427.1bn total raised by the two headline levies last year.

Higher inflation is also bringing in more revenues from VAT, as higher prices mean more tax is payable to the Treasury.

The 20pc charge is predicted to raise £208.5bn for the taxman in 2028-29, up from £162.5bn last year.

Mark Littlewood, the director general of the Institute of Economic Affairs, said that “amidst the rhetoric about tax reductions, this Government is presiding over one of the heaviest tax burdens in the past seven decades”.

“The frozen income tax thresholds amount to a stealth tax increase of around £40 billion annually by some estimates,” he added. “The Chancellor is essentially taking with one hand and giving back with another.”

Paul Johnson, the director of the IFS, said cuts to national insurance and other taxes “won’t be enough to prevent this from being the biggest tax raising Parliament in modern times”.

The basic rate of income tax kicks in at 20pc for those earning more than £12,570 per year, with the 40pc rate starting at £50,270.

Those earning more than £125,140 per year pay the additional rate of 45pc – thresholds which have been frozen since 2021-22, and are set to remain there until 2027-28.

The raid comes as families are on track to get poorer again next year. Real household disposable incomes fell by 1.4pc last year as the cost of living crisis struck.

As inflation eased, pay growth surged and interest payments on savings jumped, the measure of living standards is partially recovering, with the OBR anticipating an increase of 0.6pc this year.

But it is due to fall again by 0.9pc in 2024 as more households; cheap fixed-rate mortgages expire and they refinance with more expensive loans, pushing up their monthly outgoings.

