‘Stealthing’ could be outlawed in California after measure approved

The California state legislature this week approved a measure that would make the state the first to outlaw "stealthing," the act of removing a condom during sex without a partner’s consent.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories