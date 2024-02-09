‘Stealthy’ felines make rare appearance crossing Florida golf course. See them frolic

Panthers may hold the title for most elusive feline in Florida, but another wild cat makes sure to stay away from the limelight.

Described as “stealthy” and “secretive” by wildlife officials, bobcats rarely offer onlookers a glimpse of their tufted ears and stubby tail.

Bobcats stick to the shadows, hunting in darkness, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

That is, until, they’re spotted “frolicking on the fairway.”

In an incredibly rare video, shared by the Orange County Government on multiple social media platforms Feb. 9, two bobcats were spotted running across the Orange County National Golf Center in Winter Garden.

“Catching even a fleeting glimpse of this secretive and beautiful creature can make anyone’s outdoor experience more enjoyable,” FWC said.

Bobcats call the forests and swamps of Florida home, FWC said, and can maintain a range of up to five or six square miles in rural areas. In urban centers, that range is cut down to one square mile.

The cats are about double the size of a house cat, officials said, and stand out from green lawns with brown fur with black markings.

Commenters were equally shocked by the video.

“This is freaking awesome, because they definitely don’t let themselves be seen often, what a gem,” one person wrote on Instagram.

“Beautiful animals, love Florida!” another said.

“Protect those kitties at all costs!” another person wrote.

Winter Haven is about 50 miles east of Tampa.

