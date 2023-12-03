STEAM is creating a better future for UWF students | Saunders

I served recently on a panel of university presidents at a conference focused on supporting research and innovation in Florida and was interested to hear much of the discussion centering around steam — the acronym, not the vapor.

The idea of applying soft skills to traditional curricula in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) to meet the needs of an evolving workplace has been around for a while. The belief is that integrating concepts and practices of the arts deepens the understanding of STEM concepts. As a result, educators developed the acronym STEAM, or Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics, to reflect the collaboration and artistic skills needed for well-rounded professionals.

At UWF, I like to think that the “A” in STEAM contributes to the “Aha” moments in our more successful projects. By its very nature, STEAM challenges traditional higher education paradigms that learning areas are separate and the widely held cultural beliefs that you’re either into science, technology and math or you’re into the arts and humanities, but not both. At UWF, we believe that society’s biggest challenges require collaborative solutions that transcend one discipline. STEAM creates a better future for our students.

Two public art sculptures on UWF’s Pensacola campus embody the principles of STEAM. “Constellations” welcomes students and visitors to the Center for Fine and Performing Arts. Artists from San Francisco-based FUTUREFORMS designed the sculpture to utilize geometry, light and shadow to create a meditative internal space that at night becomes a playful illuminated sculpture displaying constellations of motion. Science and art intersect to create a transformative space.

Artists Bill Washabaugh and his intern Alex Garcia from the New York City-based company, Hypersonic Art Design Engineering assemble a new sculpture on the campus of the University of West Florida on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. The piece of public art is called Interweaving Futures is expected to be completed in early Aug.

“Interweaving Futures” by Hypersonic, a Brooklyn-based design studio, resides in front of the Hal Marcus College of Science and Engineering. Inspired by Pensacola’s longleaf pine ecosystem, the structure contemplates the conditions under which ideas are sparked, proliferate, take root and grow.

In bringing together multiple disciplines, these artists have created a unique aesthetic that everyone can enjoy. Both sculptures communicate the power of art, giving our already vibrant campus new life and meaning.

UWF’s Sea3D Lab is a creative space where students come together with faculty, business and community leaders to collaborate on the creation and printing of 3D products, as well as put real-world science on display for the thousands of local K-12 students who visit the Pensacola Museum of Commerce each year. By bringing together engineering, art, industrial and organizational psychology and business, the lab connects innovators, promotes creative problem-solving in new and exciting ways, strengthens students’ communication skills and develops well-rounded, entrepreneurial leaders of tomorrow.

STEAM at UWF is not just about bringing the creative arts to STEM fields, it’s also about bringing technology and engineering to the arts. When the Department of Theatre presented “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” UWF theatre and mechanical engineering students worked together to recreate the magic of Aslan the lion by designing, engineering and fabricating the eight-foot puppet that became the character on stage.

The final Aslan puppet exceeded all expectations and elicited huge reactions from audiences. The project taught theatre students to think like mechanical engineers and engineering students to imagine like artists. They learned that when great minds work together, amazing things happen.

Despite impressive progress, there is plenty of room for the growth of STEAM in the academic culture. I was encouraged when the chair of one of UWF’s most successful technology departments showed me a slide he presents to every student he teaches. He explains to them that if they are to be successful, they will need more than good technical training. In addition, they will need a strong work ethic, a positive attitude, good communication skills, time management abilities, problem solving skills, team spirit, self-confidence, an ability to learn from criticism, flexibility/adaptability, organizational skills and assertiveness.

That’s good advice from a good professor. Top employers agree.

Martha D. Saunders is president of the University of West Florida.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: STEAM is creating a better future for UWF students | Saunders