STEAM Night brings science, art and experiments to Prairie Elementary School

Ryan Boast, left, a sophomore at Siena Heights University in Adrian and a member of the university's Chemistry Club, points out where a mini tornado starts to form inside a bottle of liquid and glitter to three-year-old Bryce Macauley during Prairie Elementary Schools' STEAM Night program, held Tuesday evening, Feb. 6, 2024.

ADRIAN — Hands-on and interactive lessons of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) were on display last week for students at Adrian Public Schools’ Prairie Elementary School.

STEAM Night, held Feb. 6, was a successful offering for the elementary school with more than 30 students in attendance, along with their parents/guardians and siblings.

Wayne LeBaron assists his daughter Harper LeBaron, 2, with a heart-shaped printmaking project during Prairie Elementary Schools' STEAM Night program, hosted Tuesday evening, Feb. 6, 2024.

Attendees were treated to an evening of science experiments, crafts, painting and of course food — several boxes of pizza supplied by Little Caesar’s.

STEAM Night and other similar school events at Prairie have been held as part of the school’s process of getting students interested in the core curricula subjects of science and math.

Anthony Hernandez, Adrian High School junior, holds up a nearly completed paper bag snowflake that he crafted last week, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, during Prairie Elementary Schools' STEAM Night program, which showed younger students various crafts, projects and experiments that had a focus on science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

STEAM and the early version of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) assist students and school districts to prepare for and meet the needs of the currently evolving workforce. By integrating the arts into STEM learning, STEAM-focused curricula incorporate the study of the humanities, language arts, dance, drama, music, visual arts, design and more.

Previous versions of art nights and math nights have been held separately at Prairie Elementary School, but turnout hasn’t always been the greatest, Todd Holden, Prairie intervention teacher, said. The creation of a singular STEAM Night, where both programs have been combined into one, allowed for students to get their fill of STEM-related events, and STEAM-related events.

Daniel Thaxton, 10, right, a fourth grade student at Adrian's Prairie Elementary School, works with Alysha Gauss, left, on creating a snowflake made out of paper bags Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, during Prairie's STEAM Night program. Quite a few paper bags were used for making the snowflake, as were several glue sticks and staples.

“We just didn’t (always) get the turnout we wanted, so we figured, why didn’t we put (the two events) together,” Holden said.

Some of the stations the students visited last week included a pendulum painting activity, making foil sculptures, heart printmaking, paper bag snowflakes, mini tornadoes and more.

Prairie Elementary School third grade student Kyleigh Pratt, right, works on making a sculpture out of aluminum foil along with her aunt Dawn Finney last week when Prairie Elementary School in Adrian hosted a STEAM Night program Tuesday evening, Feb. 6, 2024.

Adrian High School students helped run some of the learning stations and representatives from Siena Heights University — both students and professors — helped coordinate some of the stations at STEAM Night.

SHU’s Math Club has worked with Prairie Elementary School on past events, but last week’s involvement with the university’s Chemistry Club and Professor Julius Nagy, was a new addition that Prairie staff hopes can continue, Holden said.

Cathy van Staveren, parent involvement coordinator for Michener and Prairie elementary schools; art instructor Sara Youtsey; second and third-grade teacher Brandon Hall; and intervention teacher Cindy Marcum all collaborated with Holden on making Prairie’s STEAM Night a reality.

Ryder Kasch, 4, at right, works on a heart-shaped printmaking project Tuesday evening, Feb. 6, 2024, while his father, Tony Kasch, looks on. Heart-shaped printmaking was one of several arts, crafts and projects available to students during Prairie Elementary Schools' STEAM Night program.

On average, Prairie Elementary, located in the southwest corner of Adrian in Madison Township, houses at least 265 students from Young 5’s to the fifth grade.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: STEAM Night brings science, art and experiments to Prairie Elementary School