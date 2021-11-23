Steam rises as lava collides with sea in La Palma

Steam burst into the air as lava collided with the sea in La Palma, Spain, as captured in this aerial video on Nov. 23. The eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano has destroyed over 2,600 structures.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories