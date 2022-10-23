Steamships Trading (ASX:SST) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Steamships Trading (ASX:SST), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Steamships Trading is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.074 = K100m ÷ (K1.6b - K218m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Steamships Trading has an ROCE of 7.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Industrials industry average of 7.6%.

View our latest analysis for Steamships Trading

roce
roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Steamships Trading's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Over the past five years, Steamships Trading's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Steamships Trading in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, Steamships Trading isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 41% in the last five years. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Steamships Trading (of which 1 can't be ignored!) that you should know about.

While Steamships Trading isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

    If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to...

  • Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

    There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a...

  • Why Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) Could Be Worth Watching

    While Domain Holdings Australia Limited ( ASX:DHG ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw...

  • Shareholders in Aeris Resources (ASX:AIS) are in the red if they invested a year ago

    Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. Anyone who held Aeris Resources Limited...

  • Is Azenta (AZTA) a Good Long-Term Bet?

    Investment management company RGA Investment Advisors recently released its third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the market continued the declining trend from the first half of 2022, and September was the worst month for the fund. But the firm believes this is a good time […]

  • Grange Resources (ASX:GRR) Is Investing Its Capital With Increasing Efficiency

    What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly...

  • Britain's Boots to recruit 10,000 workers for Christmas period

    British health and beauty retailer Boots said on Monday it planned to recruit more than 10,000 temporary workers, as competition for staff for the Christmas trading period heats up. Boots, part of U.S. listed Walgreens Boots Alliance, said the jobs would be a combination of in-store roles across Britain and jobs at distribution centres in central England. Britain's labour market is tight.

  • Can the New Diagnostic Tools Boost Cytek Biosciences (CTKB)’s Valuation?

    Investment management company RGA Investment Advisors recently released its third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the market continued the declining trend from the first half of 2022, and September was the worst month for the fund. But the firm believes this is a good time […]

  • Johnson Exits UK Leadership Race, Leaving Sunak Ahead

    Boris John is pulling out of the race to lead the UK's ruling Conservative Party and the nation, leaving&nbsp;Rishi Sunak&nbsp;on the brink of becoming the next prime minister. James Ludden reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • What Will Be the Future of Lennar Corporation (LEN) After Spin-off?

    Third Avenue Management, an investment management company based in New York City, released its “Real Estate Value Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund generated a -11.44% return net of fees in the third quarter compared to a -11.39% (before expenses) return for the FTSE EPRA […]

  • Should You Continue to Hold Coherent Corp. (COHR) Stock?

    Giverny Capital, an investment management company, recently published its third-quarter investor letter in 2022. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund’s performance was in line with the market, but it underperformed year-to-date. During the quarter, the fund fell by 4.64%, net of fees, compared to a 4.88% decline […]

  • 15 Biggest Egyptian Companies

    In this article, we will take a look at 15 of the biggest Egyptian companies. If you want to see more of the biggest Egyptian companies in the world, go directly to 5 Biggest Egyptian Companies. Egypt has long been a land of wonder. Known for being the land of the Nile and the Great […]

  • Do You Think Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Benefited from M&A?

    Investment management company RGA Investment Advisors recently released its third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the market continued the declining trend from the first half of 2022, and September was the worst month for the fund. But the firm believes this is a good time […]

  • Oil Edges Higher as Tightening Market Vies With Slowdown Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher as investors weighed signs of a tight market against lingering concerns over a global economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergAfter $13 Trillion Stock Crash, Signs of a Turn Are Now MountingTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsSandy Hook Families Ask Judge to Max Out Alex Jones PenaltyWest Texas Intermediate traded near $85 a barrel in early Asian trading on Monday. Time spreads are signaling a tightening market ahead of significant productio

  • Jefferies Says Now Is the Right Time to Buy Natural Gas Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    For stock market watchers, 2022 will be remembered as the year of the bear. Going by year-to-date performance, the major indexes are likely to see out 2022 posting negative returns. The same, however, cannot be said for natural gas stocks, which driven by the macro conditions – namely Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - have delivered excellent returns for investors, even accounting for the segment’s recent pullback. Looking at the prospects of the U.S.’s natural gas sector, Jefferies’ Lloyd Byrne th

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Be Passive-Income Machines

    Typically, a lot of effort is required to make the money needed initially to generate passive income. Investing in stocks that pay high dividend yields is one of the easiest ways to make money without working for it. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks that could be passive-income machines.

  • 2 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Almost Certainly Buying in Q4

    There's no way to know for sure which stocks Buffett is buying. But these two are probably at the top of his list.

  • Down 40%, This Monster Dividend Stock Offers Passive Income and Big-Time Upside Potential

    Shares of Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) have tumbled more than 40% from their peak. Its various funds have significantly outperformed public stock and bond markets. Add that big-time yield to Blackstone's growth prospects and discounted stock price, and it has significant total return potential.

  • U.S. stock futures rise after Wall Street’s best week since June

    The upcoming week is the busiest of the third-quarter earnings season, with 165 S&P 500 companies, including 12 Dow components reporting.