Steel City Capital: “Liberated Syndication (LSYN) Remains in Purgatory”

Steel City Capital, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly portfolio net return of 0.4% was recorded by the fund for the third quarter of 2021. Year-to-date, the Partnership gained 10.7%, net. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their best picks for 2021.

Steel City Capital, in its Q3 2021 investor letter, mentioned Liberated Syndication Inc. (NYSE: LSYN) and discussed its stance on the firm. Liberated Syndication Inc. is a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based IT service management company with a $93 million market capitalization. LSYN delivered a -35.66% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -5.41%. The stock closed at $3.2250 per share on October 25, 2021.

Here is what Steel City Capital has to say about Liberated Syndication Inc. in its Q3 2021 investor letter:

"Liberated Syndication (LSYN) remains in purgatory (some would argue worse), with volatility ramping up due to trading restrictions that went into effect in late September. Investors are continuing to fly blind with financials expected no earlier than December 1, 2021, although I think it’s more likely the issue drags meaningfully into 2022 before shares regain compliance and are re-listed. On a positive note, the company finally hired a CFO to accelerate the restatement process, although I have no idea if the Board is any closer to bringing a CEO on board."

Based on our calculations, Liberated Syndication Inc. (NYSE: LSYN) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Liberated Syndication Inc. (NYSE: LSYN) delivered a 6.06% return in the past 3 months.

