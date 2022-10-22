Steel Dynamics' (NASDAQ:STLD) 48% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same three-year period

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For example, the Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) share price has soared 203% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 40% gain in the last three months. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report.

Since the stock has added US$2.7b to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, Steel Dynamics achieved compound earnings per share growth of 86% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 45% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 3.93.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Steel Dynamics has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on Steel Dynamics' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Steel Dynamics, it has a TSR of 227% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Steel Dynamics shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 49% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 22%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Steel Dynamics you should know about.

We will like Steel Dynamics better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

