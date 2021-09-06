Steel Dynamics' (NASDAQ:STLD) five-year total shareholder returns outpace the underlying earnings growth

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. Long term Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 178% in five years. Unfortunately, though, the stock has dropped 5.8% over a week.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 5.8%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Steel Dynamics achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 167% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 23% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 9.89.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Steel Dynamics has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Steel Dynamics will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Steel Dynamics' TSR for the last 5 years was 215%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Steel Dynamics has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 123% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 26% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Steel Dynamics better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Steel Dynamics you should be aware of, and 2 of them make us uncomfortable.

We will like Steel Dynamics better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

