Steel Dynamics Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

FORT WAYNE, Ind., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced first quarter 2020 financial results. The company reported first quarter 2020 net sales of $2.6 billion and net income of $187 million, or $0.88 per diluted share. Comparatively, prior year first quarter net sales were $2.8 billion, with net income of $204 million, or $0.91 per diluted share. Sequential fourth quarter 2019 net sales were $2.4 billion, with net income of $121 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, which included refinancing costs of $0.01 per diluted share and lower earnings of approximately $0.05 per diluted share associated with planned maintenance outages at the company's two flat roll steel mills.

"The team delivered a strong first quarter 2020 performance in a challenging operating and market environment," said Mark D. Millett, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Solid underlying steel demand during the first quarter combined with our value-added product capabilities, allowed us to achieve record quarterly steel shipments. Our first quarter 2020 consolidated operating income was $274 million with adjusted EBITDA of $356 million.

"Protecting the health and wellbeing of our teams is at the core of our company," continued Millett. "We are closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and have implemented numerous additional practices throughout our organization to protect each of us. I want to thank our more than 8,400 team members for remaining steadfast and passionate. We continue to operate safely with a spirit of excellence, and I am incredibly proud to work alongside each one during this unprecedented time. Our commitment is to the health and safety of our people, our families, and our communities, while serving our customers. This commitment is supported by the strength of our capital foundation and unmatched cash flow generation capability that exists in both strong and weak demand environments."

First Quarter 2020 Comments

First quarter 2020 operating income for the company's steel operations was $293 million, or 45 percent higher than sequential fourth quarter results, as record quarterly steel shipments more than offset metal spread compression. With strong demand, volume increased across the steel platform for both flat roll and long products. The first quarter 2020 average external product selling price for the company's steel operations increased $10 sequentially to $774 per ton. The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills increased $24 sequentially to $267 per ton.

As a result of higher ferrous and nonferrous selling values and shipments, first quarter 2020 operating income from the company's metals recycling operations increased to $8 million, compared to a loss of $5 million in the sequential fourth quarter. Monthly ferrous prime scrap indices increased approximately $30 per gross ton during the first quarter.

First quarter 2020 operating income from the company's steel fabrication operations remained strong at $29 million, lower than near-record sequential fourth quarter results of $33 million, due primarily to seasonally lower shipments. The steel fabrication platform's order backlog is strong, over 15 percent higher than a year ago.

In the first quarter 2020, the company generated strong cash flow from operations of $211 million and maintained strong liquidity of over $2.6 billion. The company repurchased $107 million of its common stock during the first quarter of 2020.

Outlook

"We entered this crisis in a position of strength with ample cash and available liquidity," stated Millett. "Our differentiated business model and performance-driven culture has proven our ability to generate strong cash flow during challenging times such as these. Entering 2020, we had available cash of over $1.6 billion in anticipation of the estimated capital investment requirements related to the construction of our new state-of-the art, electric-arc-furnace (EAF) flat roll steel mill. We remain excited about this strategic project, and the associated long-term value creation it will bring through geographic and value-added product diversification. This facility is designed to have product size and quality capabilities beyond that of existing EAF flat roll steel producers, competing even more effectively with the integrated steel model and foreign competition. We have targeted regional markets and expect to displace imports. This facility is located and designed to have a meaningful competitive advantage in these regions. The team received the required environmental permitting to allow for full construction in January 2020, and our plan to commence operations mid-year 2021 currently remains unchanged.