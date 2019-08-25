Steel Giant Nucor in 5 Charts

Nucor (NYSE: NUE) stock has fallen 20% over the past year and is down 30% from its early-2018 highs. That's not surprising, given that fundamentals in the steel industry have begun to weaken.

However, this could be a buying opportunity for investors looking to own a great company. Here are five charts to help explain why Nucor is an industry leader in the U.S. steel sector.

1. Impressive earnings

The steel industry is highly cyclical. The last downturn was particularly deep and long, starting around the end of the 2007 to 2009 recession and lasting until roughly 2016. It was a tough period for steel makers, as they had to contend with both relatively weak markets and an influx of cheap foreign steel. Nucor lost money in 2009, the first time in the company's history that this had occurred. It wasn't alone; peers Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD), United States Steel (NYSE: X), and AK Steel (NYSE: AKS) also bled red ink.

What differentiates Nucor is that the first time was also the last time, at least so far. It quickly got profits back on the right track and hasn't looked back. That's a consistency that few of its peers have been able to match. In fact, U.S. Steel and AK Steel spent years in the red as they adjusted their portfolios (including shuttering and selling assets) to a changing steel industry landscape. Nucor made changes, but it was mostly buying new businesses and building new mills. Being profitable clearly made a big difference.

2. Margins matter

Although there are a number of different ways to look at margins, one graph is enough to get the point across. Even during the worst of the recent downturn, Nucor's operating margins were near the top of the U.S. steel industry. That's not a one-time thing, either; Nucor has historically had industry-leading margins. Interestingly, its closest peer on this metric, Steel Dynamics, is run by a Nucor alum.