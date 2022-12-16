Steel Prices to Rebound in First Half of 2023, Stelco CEO Says

Joe Deaux
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A flurry of steel buying in the past few weeks has stoked optimism from Stelco Holdings Inc.’s top boss about the next six months.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Canadian steelmaker has fully booked shipments to the end of the year and has made “meaningful inroads” into the first half of next year, according to Chief Executive Officer Alan Kestenbaum.

The turnabout comes after months of declines in steel prices as demand fell, making it difficult for producers to sell the metal that’s key to automaking and construction. Steel prices have fallen more than 50% this year, including an almost 15% decline in the last three months alone that had weighed on the business of Hamilton, Ontario-based Stelco.

“What we saw maybe three weeks ago was weakness in pricing and demand, even just filing up the fourth quarter was difficult,” Kestenbaum said in a phone interview. “Prices have turned and people don’t want to miss the bottom, so they’re trying to replenish inventories.”

His comments come a day after three of the biggest American steelmakers sent mixed signals to the market, with Nucor Corp. warning of a potential recession and US Steel Corp. noting that demand in December improved as customer inquiries accelerated.

Kestenbaum, who isn’t one to shy away from commenting on the steel market, said he thinks a recession is unlikely, largely because unemployment remains stubbornly low. Still, steel demand in the second half of 2023 depends entirely on which way the broader economy goes.

Kestenbaum in August called a bottom in the steel market, at the time saying order book activity had picked up after a summer lull. When asked this week what he got wrong, the CEO said he didn’t realize the degree to which buyers were willing to let their inventories run down. It’s only now that Stelco and others have seen buyers begin to build back stockpiles.

As for specific key industries the steel market sells into, Kestenbaum said he sees little change in demand from the auto sector next year since higher interest rates are making it difficult for many consumers to afford new car loans. Non-residential construction will also face problems from higher rates, he said, but short of a recession he doesn’t see the sector declining much.

Steel prices will see an uptick in the early part of next year before doing “a bit of coasting,” according to the CEO.

“I don’t think we’ll have an explosive year — I’m not expecting that in 2023,” he said. “I think we’ll have a mediocre year compared to the last two years.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • World Bank's IFC sees 'huge' potential to boost investment in Africa

    The World Bank's private investment arm sees huge potential to boost investment in Africa and help support entrepreneurship and digital transformation on the continent, top officials with the International Finance Corp (IFC) said. U.S. President Joe Biden this week hosted a three-day summit attended by 45 African national leaders that was aimed at bolstering trade ties between the United States and Africa after years of inroads by rival China.

  • Peru’s Congress Rejects Constitutional Reform to Hold Early Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru’s congress voted against a constitutional reform to hold early presidential elections, rejecting a government attempt to alleviate the political crisis that has seen widespread unrest since former President Pedro Castillo was impeached last week.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextAccountant That Vetted Binan

  • Goldman Sachs to cut up to 8% of its workforce in 2023: Report

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Goldman Sachs will cut up to 8% of its workforce in 2023.

  • Goldman Sachs to cut up to 8% of staff: reports

    Goldman Sachs could cut up to eight percent of its staff, or around 4,000 jobs, according to reports Friday, as the financial giant eyes sluggish global growth in 2023.

  • Ecuador not looking for new agreement with IMF, will maintain ties

    Ecuador has fully financed its budget for next year and is not looking for a new credit agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the country's economy minister said on Friday, adding that the government will maintain close ties with the fund. The IMF this week concluded the latest review of its $6.5 billion financing agreement with Ecuador, opening the way for a final disbursement of $700 million to the South American nation. Although Ecuadorean authorities view the agreement as a success, Ecuador will not require funds from the IMF to finance its 2023 budget because it has resources that will come from other multilateral lenders and domestic debt issuances, Economy Minister Pablo Arosemena said.

  • U.S. court decision paves way for depositor case against Lebanese bank

    A U.S. court of appeals determined this week that cases against Lebanese commercial banks can be tried outside Lebanon, according to a decision seen by Reuters, paving the way for more cases by depositors seeking to unlock their frozen funds. The court decision, issued on Dec. 15 in a case brought by Lebanese depositors against leading lender Bank Audi, overturned a lower district court's decision that said Beirut courts had "exclusive jurisdiction" to try cases against Lebanese banks. During Lebanon's three-year financial collapse, banks have imposed tight controls on withdrawals in both U.S. dollars and the local currency, which has lost more than 90% of its value.

  • EV tax credit complexity pressures deadlines on U.S. Treasury rule-writing

    The Biden administration is grappling with a long list of complex technical issues to implement new electric vehicle tax credits, putting pressure on officials working to quickly unveil guidance to automakers, battery firms and minerals producers. With some key provisions launching on Jan. 1, government and industry officials say hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of new clean energy incentives - potentially unlocking trillions of dollars of new investments - are at stake. The $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) signed by President Joe Biden in August imposes complex restrictions on credits based on sourcing of battery components and minerals, giving the U.S. Treasury Department only a few months to iron out complex questions.

  • VanMoof Voyages From LA to London for a New Food Guide

    In a new feature with Hypebae, leading e-bike maker VanMoof explores the hidden gastronomic scenes...

  • Investors Roundly Rejected Pubmatic Stock in 2022. Will It Be a Buy in 2023?

    Investors following Pubmatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) may have predicted the digital advertiser would eventually run into a roadblock in 2022. Once the Federal Reserve began to rapidly raise interest rates at a pace not seen in decades, the writing was on the wall.

  • Goldman Sachs Plans to Cut Several Thousand Jobs

    Axes are apparently set to fall at Goldman Sachs. This jibes with comments made by CEO David Solomon during the third-quarter earnings call about maintaining “a risk-sensitive orientation.” Goldman Sachs plans to lay off several thousand employees, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • 4 Gold Stocks to Watch in a Promising Industry

    The Zacks Mining - Gold industry's near-term prospects are bright as gold prices are expected to gain. One can watch stocks like FNV, AEM, AU and GAU, backed by their growth prospects.

  • Stocks Head for Second Weekly Loss on Rate Woes: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks declined for a third day, with investors concerned that the Federal Reserve’s resolve to keep raising rates could tip the economy into a recession. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextAccountant That Vetted Binance Reserves Halts Crypto WorkNobel Prize-Winning Economics Professor Faces Harassment Inquiry

  • Goldman weighs a 40% cut on investment banker bonuses as Wall Street goes from feast to famine

    As Wall Street goes from feast to famine, Goldman Sachs is reportedly weighing the largest cuts to banker bonuses since the 2008 financial crisis

  • ‘Leave me the F alone please’: Patriots’ Judon rips NFL’s drug test after big Week 14 game

    New England Patriots star Mathew Judon took to social media Thursday to voice his displeasure with the NFL’s random drug testing program.

  • Coinbase loses bid to force Dogecoin sweepstakes case into arbitration

    Coinbase Global Inc cannot force former customers to use private arbitration rather than the courts to resolve claims over a Dogecoin sweepstakes the cryptocurrency exchange ran, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Friday. Four former Coinbase users had sued Coinbase, claiming the company duped them into paying $100 or more to enter a sweepstakes in June 2021 for a chance to win prizes of up to $1.2 million in the cryptocurrency Dogecoin. Each of the users had agreed to the company's user agreement to create an account, which included a provision requiring them to pursue any disputes in arbitration.

  • Ukrainian intelligence advises against connecting Russian missile attacks with holiday dates

    Ukrainian Defence Intelligence has pointed out that it is better not to connect possible Russian missile attacks to holiday dates. Source: Andrii Yusov, a representative from Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast, quoted by Defence Intelligence's press service Quote: "We are aware of what to expect from the Russian Federation, a terrorist state, but in this situation, we will not be tied to the calendar of holiday dates.

  • Two-Year CDs Are a Secret Goldmine Right Now, Here’s Why

    Certificates of deposit (CDs) are timed deposit accounts that reward you for keeping your money locked up in a bank or credit union for a set period. Banks usually offer higher APYs on CDs than other savings accounts to leave funds untouched. Generally, the longer the CD term, the higher the interest rate on the CD […]

  • Sam Bankman-Fried's story keeps getting wilder and weirder as details emerge from his past and more people speak out.

    Insider's Phil Rosen breaks down the latest updates in the tumultuous Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX saga.

  • 15 Years Ago, the Housing Market Crashed Under Similar Circumstances

    Fifteen years ago, in the first quarter of 2007, U.S. housing prices were at an all-time high. The Fed was raising interest rates. After a series of rate hikes, the Fed funds rate reached 5.25%, its highest point in six years.

  • SBF thinks one of his biggest mistakes at FTX was slashing his workday from 18 hours to 13 hours a day, his planned testimony shows

    "And even when I was working, I was less focused and disciplined than I used to be," Bankman-Fried wrote in his testimony draft.