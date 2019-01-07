Steelcase, Apollo Global Management, Lennar, Constellation Brands and Bed Bath & Beyond highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 7, 2019 – Zacks Equity Research Steelcase SCS as the Bull of the Day, Apollo Global Management APO as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Lennar Corporation LEN, Constellation Brands STZ and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks:

Bull of the Day:

Steelcase is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it is the Bull of the Day. Let's take a look at how this stock became a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and why I think this play belongs in your portfolio.

Description

Steelcase Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of products used to create high-performance work environments. Its product portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, desks, casegoods, interior architectural products, technology products and related products and services. The company reports two geographic furniture segments: North America and International.

Recent Earnings

On December 18, the company reported earnings that beat estimates. I see EPS of $0.36 coming in $0.06 ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate for a 20% positive earnings surprise.

Importantly, the company will not report again until March, thus removing the chance of an earnings blow up in the coming weeks as earnings season gets started again.

This was the second straight beat of the Zacks Consensus Estimate, as the company reported a solid 24% positive earnings surprise in the previous quarter.

Estimates

Following the recent beat, I see the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2019 moving from $1.13 to $1.17. That upward movement is what the Zacks Rank is looking for.

The 2020 Zacks Consensus Estimate moved from $1.31 to $1.34. Again, just what the rank likes to see.

I also wanted to point out that there is some solid implied earnings growth. Add to that a good history of beating the number and higher estimates and you can see how this stock became a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation

I see a 13x forward PE and that is really good considering there is nearly 17% topline annual growth. That means we are getting a good price here. I see a 2x price to book, so the value players love that too.

A 0.5x price to sales is the only thing that I don’t like here as I like that number to be closer to 1x. I see margins as being rather thin, 3.5% 6 months ago and inching higher to 3.6% and 3.99% over the next two reports.

End of the day, this is a conservative play with good value and an improving financial picture.

Bear of the Day:

Apollo Global Management is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and today it is the Bear of the Day. Let's take a look at how this stock became a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and where it could be headed

Description

Apollo Management, L.P. operates as an alternative asset manager globally. The Company operates in three business segments: private equity, capital markets and real estate. It raises, invests and manages funds on behalf of pension and endowment funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. Apollo Management, L.P. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recent Earnings

On October 31, the company reported earnings that missed estimates. I see EPS of $0.81 coming in $0.05 below of the Zacks Consensus Estimate for a 5.8% negative earnings surprise.

This was the third straight miss of the Zacks Consensus Estimate, as the company reported misses of 48% and 650% in previous reports.

Estimates

Following the recent miss, I see the Zacks Consensus Estimate for2018 moving from $1.35 to $1.14. That downward movement is what the Zacks Rank is looking for and why the stock slipped to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell)

The 2019 Zacks Consensus Estimate moved from $3.13 to $2.90.

I also wanted to point out that there is some solid implied earnings growth. Just because a stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) doesn't mean there are good things to see too!

Additional content:

Upcoming Earnings to Watch: LEN, STZ, BBBY

Stocks whipsawed this week, as market bears raised concerns about sluggish manufacturing activity and Apple’s profit warning, while bulls touted the solid jobs report and trade war progress as reasons to remain optimistic about the economy.