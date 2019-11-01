Has Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly?

Today we are going to look at Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Steelcase:

0.11 = US$200m ÷ (US$2.4b - US$645m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2019.)

Therefore, Steelcase has an ROCE of 11%.

Does Steelcase Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Steelcase's ROCE appears to be around the 11% average of the Commercial Services industry. Separate from Steelcase's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

You can see in the image below how Steelcase's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

NYSE:SCS Past Revenue and Net Income, November 1st 2019

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Steelcase.

Do Steelcase's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Steelcase has total assets of US$2.4b and current liabilities of US$645m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 27% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

What We Can Learn From Steelcase's ROCE

Overall, Steelcase has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research. There might be better investments than Steelcase out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.

