Steele will appeal Capitol riot conviction

Oct. 3—A Thomasville woman is appealing her conviction and sentence for her role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Laura Lee Steele, 55, was sentenced Sept. 15 to one year plus a day in prison, six months on home detention and another 2 1/2 years on probation — a far more lenient sentence than other members of the Oath Keepers received. She already served more than a month after her arrest in 2021 before being released while awaiting trial, and it will count toward her sentence.

She has been allowed to self-report to prison, so she has not yet begun her sentence.

On Thursday Steele's attorney, Peter Cooper, filed notice of the appeal to the Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

Steele was convicted in March of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding of Congress, obstructing an official proceeding, conspiracy to prevent members of Congress from discharging their duties, destruction of government property, entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, obstructing officers during a civil disorder and tampering with documents or materials.

Prosecutors had sought at least eight years in prison for Steele, a former High Point Police Department officer, arguing that she was "arguably the most culpable" among the members of the Oath Keepers militia group convicted along with her because "as someone who spent a career in law enforcement, she was in a better position than most to appreciate the grave dangers posed by her conduct and the conduct of her co-conspirators on January 6."

Cooper had argued for no prison sentence at all and just six months of home confinement, arguing that Steele had no intention of going to Washington to storm the Capitol, only to help provide security to VIPs, but "placed herself in the wrong place at the wrong time" — in a mob "spinning out of control, where rage was taking over."

Many friends submitted letters to Judge Amit Mehta ahead of the sentencing hearing attesting that it would be against Steele's nature to plan any violent action, and several wrote that Steele expressly told them exactly what Cooper asserted in his sentencing recommendation.