Steele begins serving Capitol riot sentence

Nov. 28—A former High Point police officer has reported to federal prison to serve her sentence on charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Laura Lee Steele, 55, is being held at the Federal Detention Center, Philadelphia, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. She is scheduled to be released Aug. 16, 2024.

The bureau's online records do not show when Steele reported, but she was still out of prison in mid-November, when Judge Amit Mehta of U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia rejected her request to remain free while she appeals her conviction and sentence.

Steele, a former High Point Police Department officer who was working as a security guard in early 2021, was convicted March 20 along with several other members of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group on multiple federal charges, including several felonies. She was part of a group that pushed past police into the Capitol, but Steele has maintained that she had gone to Washington thinking the group would provide security for VIPs and that once at the Capitol grounds she merely followed her brother, Graydon Young of Florida, who was highly connected to some Oath Keepers leaders, while Steele had been in the group only a few days.

She was sentenced to one year plus one day in prison but was allowed to remain free temporarily. Time she served in jail after her arrest in 2021 will count toward her sentence.

After she is released, Steele will serve another 2 1/2 years on probation.

Young, who was one of the first Oath Keepers to plead guilty to reduced charges and agree to help prosecutors, is scheduled to be sentenced in early December, but that is likely to be rescheduled to sometime in 2024 because several cases in which he could be called to testify have yet to come to trial, according to a document filed last week by prosecutors and Young's attorney.