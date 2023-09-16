Steele gets lenience in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Sep. 16—A Thomasville woman will serve less than a year in federal prison for her role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol, with the judge apparently siding more with the view of friends and family who wrote letters attesting to her lifelong nature and the intentions she had expressed to them about why she went to Washington, D.C., than with prosecutors.

Laura Lee Steele, 54, was sentenced Friday to one year in prison, six months on home detention and another 2 1/2 years on probation. She will be allowed to self-report to prison, so she will be home for a while before going to prison.

She already served more than a month after her arrest in 2021 before being released while awaiting trial, and it will count toward her sentence.

Prosecutors had sought at least eight years in prison for Steele, a former High Point Police Department officer, arguing that she was "arguably the most culpable" among the members of the Oath Keepers militia group convicted along with her because "as someone who spent a career in law enforcement, she was in a better position than most to appreciate the grave dangers posed by her conduct and the conduct of her co-conspirators on January 6."

Her attorney, Peter Cooper, had argued for no prison sentence at all and just six months of home confinement, arguing that Steele "placed herself in the wrong place at the wrong time" — in a mob "spinning out of control, where rage was taking over."

No news organization covered Steele's sentencing hearing, so it is not immediately clear why Judge Amit Mehta went so far below the prosecutors' recommendation.

However, although prosecutors had cited numerous social media posts as indicating that Steele had every intent to participate in actions to block the certification of the presidential vote on Jan. 6, many friends submitted letters to Mehta attesting that it would be against Steele's nature to do that, and several wrote that Steele expressly told them exactly what Cooper asserted in his sentencing recommendation — that she thought she was going only to provide security to VIPs who were guests of then-President Donald Trump, according to copies of the letters posted in court files this week.

For instance, Wendy Queen of Greensboro, a friend and former High Point Police Department colleague, wrote that she spoke with Steele often before Jan. 6 and "can attest with absolute certainty what her intentions were because she told me directly."

"She was going to help people in the capacity of safety. She let me know she had been asked, because of her skills she acquired while working in law enforcement and security, to help escort people whose well being may be at risk from people who did not believe everyone has the right to speak. It really was that simple," Queen wrote.

Members of Steele's family blamed her brother, Graydon Young of Florida, who eventually pleaded guilty and aided the prosecution against Oath Keepers leaders who later were convicted of seditious conspiracy, for misleading Steele.

Steele's mother, Jolene Young of Thomasville, said that Steele's greatest hope on Jan. 6 was to meet former Gen. Michael Flynn, who was to speak at Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally, where Trump urged the crowd to "fight like hell" and go to the Capitol.

"Her brother, Graydon, has pleaded guilty in a plea deal that he was aware of talk of taking some kind of action at the capital; however, he only told Laura that the Oath Keepers were going to provide security for VIPs at the rally and she would need to fill out a form for temporary membership," Young wrote. "When they returned home on January 6 later that evening before we sat down to dinner, he apologized to everyone for involving the family in what happened that day. We did not know why he was so overly upset until the day he took the plea deal. Of course, Laura's family is very upset with him as am I for putting Laura in this position."

Steele's husband, former High Point Police Assistant Chief Ken Steele, wrote, "I honestly believe that had her brother told her what all he was a party to in the Oath Keepers, Laura would not have gone, it just isn't what she is all about."

Longtime friend Valerie Snaden of Kernersville, a former High Point 911 dispatcher, echoed those remarks.

"She actually told me of her plans to attend the Trump rally and asked me to go along. However, at that time, I was busy packing for a move, had never been interested in attending a political event with large crowds, so I declined, said I would watch it on TV, told her that if she found herself in front of a news crew camera, to wave and say 'hi' to me," Snaden wrote.

Lisa Lunsfurd, a friend for more than 40 years, wrote: "She didn't go to storm the building or to deface property, and she certainly didn't go with the intention of hurting anyone. Instead, she went to do what is in her nature. She went to provide protection to people who were scheduled to speak that day. ... I would not call her decision to go a bad one, but rather a misinformed one."