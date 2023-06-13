Steele seeks delay in Capitol riot sentencing

Jun. 13—A Thomasville woman convicted on charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol wants her sentencing hearing postponed so she can go on vacation with her family before going to prison, according to a new court filing in her case.

The request by Laura Lee Steele, 54, was filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia by her attorney, Peter Cooper, on Thursday. "Given the nature of these charges and these cases, Ms. Steele is very aware of the possibility

of prison time being imposed," Cooper wrote. "With this in mind, Ms. Steele and her family had planned a short family vacation prior to any incarceration commencing. This vacation had been

planned into the first week of September."

Even if Judge Amit Mehta does not grant the request, he could sentence her during the hearing currently scheduled for Aug. 31 but allow her to report to prison after a rescheduled family vacation. Mehta has allowed Steele to remain at home while awaiting sentencing.

Steele, a former High Point Police Department officer, was part of the third group of Oath Keepers militia members convicted at trial. She was convicted in March of obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding of Congress, conspiracy to prevent members of Congress from discharging their duties, destruction of government property, entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, obstructing officers during a civil disorder and tampering with documents or materials.

Mehta also is considering two requests Cooper filed in May: a request for a new trial, and a request asking for Mehta to set aside Steele's conviction and declare her acquittal on all charges because of a lack of evidence supporting the charges.