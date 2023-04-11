Steele seeks new trial on Capitol riot charges

Apr. 11—The lawyer for a Thomasville woman convicted on charges stemming from her role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol is seeking a new trial.

Laura Lee Steele, 54, was convicted March 20 of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding of Congress, obstructing an official proceeding, conspiracy to prevent members of Congress from discharging their duties, destruction of government property, entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, obstructing officers during a civil disorder and tampering with documents or materials.

Defense attorney Peter Cooper filed a preliminary request for a new trial on Friday, saying in the document that he's not yet prepared to state the grounds for a new trial.

"In the subsequent period following that verdict, matters have arisen leading to Ms. Steele's ultimate request for a new trial. However, those issues are still being researched," Cooper wrote.

In most cases, a defendant has 14 days to request a new trial and the reasons one is needed.

"Ms. Steele submits that the complexity of the issues involved warrant an extension of time within which she is required to submit (a) briefing ... on her request for a new trial," Cooper wrote.

Steele is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 31.

It won't be known what sentence prosecutors will seek until until they file a sentencing memorandum, which is due Aug. 11.

Steele was tried along with five other members of the Oath Keepers militia group. Authorities say members of the group prepared for weeks leading up to Jan. 6, attended training sessions and recruited others to come to Washington. The Oath Keepers have denied there was any plot to storm the Capitol or stop the certification.

Steele and the others are free while awaiting sentencing.

More than 1,000 people have been charged in connection with the riot, and prosecutors say there may be another 1,000 still to be arrested.

More than 540 have pleaded guilty, while about 70 chose to go to trial. Steele is among fewer than 50 convicted of all charges.

Sentences imposed so far have ranged from probation to 10 years in prison, with the harshest sentenced generally going to those who were convicted of assaulting police. Steele was not accused of attacking police.