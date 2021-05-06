Steelers cornerback Justin Layne takes plea deal in Ohio case, felony gun charge dropped

May 6—Steelers cornerback Justin Layne on Wednesday had a felony gun charged dismissed as part of a plea deal in Ohio, landing him probation and a suspended jail sentence, court records show.

Layne was pulled over early April 23 for speeding in Willoughby, a Cleveland suburb, and cited for speeding, driving with a suspended license and transporting a loaded firearm for which he did not have a license — a fourth-degree felony.

Layne pleaded guilty to the lesser misdemeanor charge of possessing criminal tools and received a suspended 180-day jail sentence and six months of probation, records show.

A spokesperson for the Steelers said the team had no comment.

Judge Marisa Cornachio noted the felony that prosecutors agreed to withdraw was a "very serious charge," according to a livestream inside the courtroom by Cleveland 19 News.

Layne must also forfeit the gun, a 9mm Glock, pay a $500 fine, take a gun safety course, and perform 32 hours of community service. He also faces fines in connection with the speeding and driving without a license citations, and he will be responsible for all court costs.

Layne's attorney told the judge he had already completed the gun safety course and was prepared to pay all fines.

Layne said he and a friend were on their way home, and he admitted he was speeding — "I think 89 or something," he said.

"I honestly forgot the gun was there," he said, according to the video feed. "I really have no excuse for it, it was just stupid."

A third-round pick in 2019, Layne is entering his third year with the Steelers. He was recruited to Michigan State University as a wide receiver but was converted to cornerback as a freshman and had played the position for less than three years when the Steelers drafted him.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@triblive.com or via Twitter .