Steelers’ plane from Las Vegas forced to make emergency landing in Kansas City

The Steelers’ plane from Las Vegas made an emergency landing in Kansas City.

Dang emergency landing in KC.I think it’s due to @minkfitz_21 “roughing the passer call” but seriously landing KC………. — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) September 25, 2023

Cam Heyward posted on X this morning, saying the team made an emergency landing in Kansas City.

The Steelers were flying back from their win in Las Vegas Sunday night.

The aviation department at Kansas City International Airport told Channel 11 the plane landed safely after experiencing engine trouble.

A Steelers spokesman said everyone on board is safe and they are making plans to arrive back in Pittsburgh later today.

Our team charter plane was unexpectedly diverted to Kansas City early this morning on our way back to Pittsburgh following our game in Las Vegas. Everyone on the plane is safe, and we are making necessary plans to arrive back in Pittsburgh later today. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 25, 2023

