Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies after getting hit by a car in South Florida. He was 24.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed in an early morning crash Saturday, his agent Cedric Saunders told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

According to ESPN, Haskins, 24, was training in South Florida with other Steelers quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers when he was struck and killed on the roadway.

Dwayne Haskins, an Ohio State standout and NFL QB, died Saturday morning in a car accident in South Florida, agent Cedric Saunders told @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/9kWEcEDafQ — ESPN (@espn) April 9, 2022

Haskins, who’s originally from New Jersey, became one of the most sought-after high school quarterbacks in the country at Bullis in Potomac, Maryland, and committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes. After two years on the bench in Columbus, Haskins was one of the best quarterbacks in the nation as a redshirt sophomore, earning first-team all-Big Ten Conference honors and finishing fourth in voting for the Heisman Trophy as he threw for 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He headed to the NFL after his breakout year and Washington selected him with the No. 15 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, anointing him as its starting quarterback in the first month of his rookie season. He wound up starting seven games before an injury cut short his rookie year.

Haskins entered his second season as a team captain and starter, but only started six games before being benched for poor play. Washington cut him before the end of the season and Haskins later signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He did not see any game action last season and was still under contract with the Steelers, hoping to compete to replace longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who retired in January.

In his NFL career, Haskins started 13 games and completed 60.1% of his passes for 2,804 yards, 12 touchdowns and 14 interception

The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating an accident that happened around 6:30 a.m. on I-595 Westbound between Interstate 95 north and south.

According to the FHP, a 24-year-old pedestrian was hit by a dump truck. All westbound lanes of I-595, between north and south of I-95, were closed as late as 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Florida Highway Patrol is working a fatal vehicle vs pedestrian crash on westbound I-595 at I-95. Westbound lanes of I-595 will remain closed during this investigation. All traffic is being diverted to southbound I-95. pic.twitter.com/QkbeA0ksvg — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) April 9, 2022

It is not clear if Haskins is that 24-year-old man.

In a statement sent to EPSN’s Schefter, Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin said Haskins “quickly became part of our Steelers’ family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend.”