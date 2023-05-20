Steelers salary cap situation after Mitch Trubisky extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers saved over $4.6 million in 2023 salary cap obligations by agreeing to a three-year contract extension with quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

Trubisky had been set to court for $10.625 million against the Steelers’ 2023 salary cap rolls, with an $8 million salary and the remaining $2.625 million of his signing bonus from 2022.

