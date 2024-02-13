Steer away: Be on the lookout for bull missing from the Iowa State Fairgrounds

José Mendiola, Des Moines Register
·1 min read

The Des Moines Police Department is asking people in Des Moines to be on the watch for a missing bull.

Iowa State Fair officials contacted the police department after discovering that a large bull was missing, authorities said in a social media post.

Authorities do not know how the bull escaped or if it is still on the Fairgrounds.

If you see the bull do not approach it and contact 911, police said.

