Steer away: Be on the lookout for bull missing from the Iowa State Fairgrounds

The Des Moines Police Department is asking people in Des Moines to be on the watch for a missing bull.

Iowa State Fair officials contacted the police department after discovering that a large bull was missing, authorities said in a social media post.

.@IowaStateFair Police Dept has notified the DMPD that a large bull has been discovered missing. It is unknown at this time if the bull has made it off the Fairgrounds property.



If you see the bull, do not approach it.



Please call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/MVHTd70Wbg — Des Moines Police (@DMPolice) February 13, 2024

Authorities do not know how the bull escaped or if it is still on the Fairgrounds.

If you see the bull do not approach it and contact 911, police said.

