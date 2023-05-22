Steer wandering near I-75 in Oakland County rescued by wranglers

Lester the steer got lucky.

Or, maybe we should just say he's lucky to be alive — for now.

Steer, male cattle that have been castrated, are primarily raised for beef. This one, which was named Lester, reportedly had been on the loose along Interstate 75 for a while. However, a stretch of the freeway was closed Sunday afternoon so "a cowboy" could wrangle and return him to his owner, according WXYZ-TV (Channel 7).

The rescue likely saved the two-ton animal from being hit by a car — or shot, which, as it turned out is what happened to an unnamed bull that weighed at least 500 pounds last month. The raging bull, authorities claimed, terrorized Grosse Ile.

In a tweet, the Michigan State Police said: "So here's the skinny on the cow," noting that at about 2:50 p.m., near Belford Road, troopers were requested for traffic control "as a precaution in the event that a runaway cow managed to escape and run onto I-75."

When asked by the Free Press asked whether the animal was a cow or steer, state police responded: "that sounds like a job for an investigative reporter."

State police added that the "wranglers comprised of men and women comparable to the cast of 'Yellowstone' attempted to wrangle a cow that was stuck in a gravel pit." The wranglers, police said, were on horseback and four wheelers, but the animal initially "managed to outsmart" the wranglers.

But, after "much tom foolery," police said, "the critter was captured and removed" from the freeway.

WXYZ-TV reported that Oakland County Animal Control had been looking for Lester, one of five bovine left behind when the Devoted Barn was evicted from a property in Rose Township, for a while.

Michigan Humane also got involved. The animals were being moved to the Center for Farm Animal Care at Abraham Ranch when Lester got loose.

The Free Press left messages with Oakland County Animal Control and Michigan Humane.

Michigan State Police added: "the bovine was not charged and was back in the pasture with a story to tell all the other livestock." It was unclear, however, how long Lester would stay in said pasture, or whether he would be spared the slaughterhouse.

