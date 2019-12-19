Steering Impeachment With an Iron Grip, Pelosi Forges a Legacy She Never Sought

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) meets with the leaders of committees involved in the impeachment process of President Donald Trump in Washington on Dec. 10, 2019. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

WASHINGTON — Hours before she announced the House would investigate whether to impeach President Donald Trump, Speaker Nancy Pelosi received a call from him at her Washington home, ostensibly to talk about gun violence. But he quickly changed the topic to Ukraine.

“He kept saying, ‘The call was perfect. When you see the notes, you’ll see the call was perfect,’” Pelosi recalled in an interview, sharing for the first time how Trump previewed a reconstructed transcript showing he had asked Ukraine’s president to investigate a political rival.

“Frankly, I thought, ‘Either he does not know right from wrong, or he doesn’t care,’” she said.

On Wednesday, with Pelosi sitting in the presiding officer’s chair, gavel in hand, Trump became the third U.S. president to be impeached. But when the final vote was tallied on charges he abused his power and obstructed Congress, the president was one of two Washington figures to go down in the history books.

The other is Pelosi.

From the moment in January she ascended to the speakership for the second time — she is the only woman to ever hold the office — Pelosi has been the maestro of the unruly Democratic orchestra that crescendoed Wednesday to an impeachment vote she sought mightily to avoid. Like a conductor, she has presided over the process with discipline and at times an iron fist, deciding which notes to hit, when to go fast and when to slow down — and when to allow the musicians to play solo.

Now Pelosi must move onto the next phase: sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate, which would start Trump’s trial. She said after the votes Wednesday night that she might delay doing so, and would not name impeachment managers, using that step as leverage until Sen. Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, reveals his plans for the trial.

The pursuit is fraught with risks for Pelosi and the Democratic majority that handed her the gavel in January, and they could face a backlash from voters in 2020 for their decision to move forward with the effort to remove the president. Those dangers, including the possibility that they could lose control of the House, have been evident from the moment she took over as speaker.

When Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the liberal freshman firebrand from Michigan, used an expletive on her first day in office to describe how she wanted to impeach Trump, Pelosi pointedly did not criticize her. “I’m not in the censorship business,” she insisted.

But she also made very clear that House Democrats had no intention of doing any such thing, even as she instructed her top lieutenants to investigate Trump on numerous fronts, like his communications with President Vladimir Putin of Russia and whether he had violated the Constitution’s emoluments clause by profiting from his real estate business as president.

When Robert Mueller, the special counsel, released his report documenting Russian interference in the 2016 election and at least 10 instances of possible obstruction of justice by Trump, a new wave of Democrats began pushing to open an inquiry. In private caucus conference calls and one-on-one meetings in her suite just off the Capitol Rotunda, she heard every one of them out — and patiently pushed back.

“I told her that we were struggling to justify why we were not moving forward,” said one of those Democrats, Rep. Val Demings of Florida, recounting her own effort to get Pelosi to change her mind. The speaker, she said, delivered a firm response about “being strategic and arriving to the right place at the right time.”

When news of Trump’s pressure campaign broke, and Pelosi decided she could hold off no longer, she involved herself in every aspect of the impeachment inquiry. She met nearly every day — sometimes twice a day — with the leaders of the six committees that were already investigating the president on an array of matters.

She insisted on signing off on which witnesses would testify before the House Intelligence Committee, and she personally approved the wording of news releases, committee reports, and some of the high-profile statements her lieutenants would deliver in public. When Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the Intelligence Committee, showed her his opening statement for the panel’s first impeachment hearing, Pelosi changed a single word — “was” to “is” — arguing the present tense made for a stronger argument.