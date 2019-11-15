Stefanik embraces spotlight at impeachment hearings

The second day of the impeachment inquiry’s public hearings, on Friday, began the same way as the first: with an attempt by Rep. Elise Stefanik, a New York Republican, to interrupt proceedings with a procedural objection.

Stefanik accused House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., of shutting down Republican questions, prompting Schiff to bang his gavel and declare her objection out of order.

Stefanik again engaged in theatrics later in the hearing, forcing Schiff to gavel down her attempt to break the rules of the hearing and ask questions of the witness before it was her turn.

“What is the interruption for this time?” Stefanik snapped at Schiff, turning to glare at him.

Schiff again explained the rules: Only Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and his legal counsel Steve Castor were authorized to ask questions during the first 45 minutes of Republican questions, just as only Schiff and his legal counsel Daniel Goldman were allowed to ask questions during their first 45 minutes.

And after the hearing was over, Stefanik — standing at the front of a group of Republicans who spoke to a large crowd of reporters — talked about the hearing in sharply partisan terms and offered misleading statements about the rules governing it.

“This was Day 2 of an abject failure of Adam Schiff and his regime of secrecy,” Stefanik said. She accused Schiff of “making up the rules as he goes” because he “did not let us control our own time.”

The rules for the hearings were laid out and voted on by the full House on Oct. 31, and have been written about in the press.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., at the impeachment hearing on Friday. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Alex Brandon/AP, Andrew Harnick/AP)

This week appeared to mark a surprising turn for the 35-year-old upstate New Yorker, who until recently was best known as a relative moderate who went to Harvard, worked for President George W. Bush and had taken on members of her own party who dismissed her criticisms of the GOP for its lack of female representation in the House.

It appears, as one longtime admirer of hers put it, that Stefanik has “gone the full MAGA,” a shorthand for those who become all-in supporters of Trump and his Make America Great Again movement.

One close observer of the congresswoman noted that “her profile is definitely on the rise, and with the number of retirements among senior house [Republicans], she’s positioned to seize a leading role in the very near future.”

This week she already played that role. In addition to her attention-grabbing confrontations in the hearings, she’s been singled out by Rep. Jim Jordan, the Ohio Republican who is effectively quarterbacking the Republican defense of the president during the impeachment hearings, to be his most outspoken sidekick when addressing reporters.

Both on Wednesday and on Friday, when Jordan and a group of several other Republicans went to speak to a bank of TV cameras, Stefanik stood next to him and was the first to speak after him. She battled with reporters on Friday who pressed her to defend Trump’s tweet attacking Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

“We’re not hear to talk about tweets. We’re here to talk about impeachable offenses,” Stefanik said.

Stefanik, accompanied by other Republican lawmakers, speaks to members of the media following former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch's testimony on Friday. (Photo: Andrew Harnik/AP)

However, earlier in the day, Stefanik had criticized Trump for his tweet. That small break with the president was a glimmer of the independence that Stefanik has primarily been known for, until recently.