Stefanik hit over Trump comments

Mar. 9—PLATTSBURGH ⁠— Two Democrats looking to oust U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) from her seat this November have criticized her for not condemning former President Donald Trump's remarks praising Russian President Vladimir Putin as the invasion of Ukraine continues.

Stefanik herself has come out harshly against Putin, calling him a "war criminal" and "deranged thug," while also criticizing President Joe Biden as weak, and blaming him and his administration for the ongoing conflict.

RADIO SHOW COMMENTS

As the House Republican Conference chair, one of Stefanik's key roles is defining her party's message, but Trump has not aligned with her and other Republicans' rhetoric on Putin.

In a Feb. 22 interview on The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show — a conservative Tennessee-based radio program —, Trump called Putin's move to recognize the independence of two Ukrainian regions occupied by Russian-backed separatists "genius" and "smart," saying Putin was going in as a "peacekeeper."

Trump went on to insist the same would not have occurred had he been in office, but still described Putin's actions as "pretty savvy."

POMPEO REMARKS

In repeated communications, including fundraising emails, Matt Castelli, a former CIA and counterterrorism official who resides in Saratoga, has criticized Stefanik for not coming out against Trump's remarks as well as those made by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Both men have endorsed Stefanik's run for re-election.

During a Feb. 18 interview with the Center for the National Interest, Pompeo described Putin as "very shrewd and capable" as well as "savvy," saying he has "enormous respect" for the Russian president.

Pompeo has since described Putin as "evil" in interviews with Iowa news outlets, while still saying the Biden administration should have done more to prevent the invasion.

QUESTIONS ALLEGIANCE

On Wednesday, in the wake of reports of an assassination attempt against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Castelli's campaign harkened back to the December 2019 impeachment of then-President Trump. A House inquiry had alleged that, during a phone call with Zelenskyy several months prior, Trump had conditioned the release of military aid on Ukraine pledging to investigate Biden and his son Hunter.

As a member of the House Intelligence Committee during the impeachment proceedings, Stefanik rose as an ardent defender of Trump.

"Disturbing news reports of an assassination attempt on Ukrainian President Zelenskyy by Russian forces requires us to seriously question Elise Stefanik's allegiance to those who side with the enemy and the violence and destruction brought upon our Democratic partners in Ukraine," Castelli said in a statement.

"So again, I ask Congresswoman Stefanik this: Will you continue your refusal to condemn Trump and Pompeo for their praise of Putin? Will you continue to benefit politically from those who side with and support Putin and his aggression against Ukraine? And will you continue to put your political aspirations before our country and NY-21 amidst an unprovoked and brutal attack on a sovereign nation? The people of Ukraine, our nation and your constituents deserve better."

'UNPATRIOTIC'

Whitehall attorney Matt Putorti last month described Putin as "an authoritarian who violated international law by invading a sovereign nation."

He contrasted the "incredible act of bravery" of Russians who protested the invasion of Ukraine with Stefanik's actions, saying the congresswoman "doesn't even have the courage to call out the despicable comments of Donald Trump praising Putin and calling him a 'peacemaker' and 'genius.'

"Instead, she met this moment by being small, petty and self-serving, trying to score cheap political points against our commander-in-chief in order to advance her own ambition and sow division," Putorti continued. "It's sad and unpatriotic, and shows an appalling lack of compassion for the Ukrainian people."

'RUBBER STAMPS'

In a response provided to the Press-Republican, Stefanik's senior advisor, Alex deGrasse did not respond directly to questions asking if Stefanik agreed with the former president's comments or if, as the messaging chief of the Republican Party, she had any response to what Trump has said.

DeGrasse echoed prior criticisms of both Castelli and Putorti, going on to say that, "Not only do they support Joe Biden's disastrous foreign policy which has resulted in the deaths of our servicemen and women and thousands of Ukrainians, but Castelli also worked in the Obama White House while Obama and Susan Rice (his boss) refused to provide Ukrainians with lethal aid."

He said the two candidates had "refused to condemn" Presiden Biden for the continued U.S. purchases of Russian oil and "are silent on the call to increase domestic energy to counter Russia."

DeGrasse added that Stefanik helped lead the sanctions bill against Russia more than a month ago, and that Biden had lobbied against it, which neither Putorti nor Castelli had condemned.

"And President Zelenskyy is on record claiming that if sanctions were passed earlier, there would be no invasion," he continued. "Castelli and Putorti are both rubber stamps for Joe Biden's failed foreign policy."

WATSON WEIGHS IN

Ezra Watson, a technician in the semiconductor industry and the first Democrat who officially announced his campaign to unseat Stefanik last year, shared a different perspective in a statement posted to Twitter Feb. 26, in which he said he did not care what Trump has to say.

The Wilton resident criticized rhetoric by members of Congress on both sides of the aisle. Watson said his campaign would not comply with the "us and them" narrative.

"This is about yet another war in progress due to failed leaderships, past and present, resulting in needless deaths of ordinary people in Ukraine," Watson continued. "This is the result of the whims of one person, Putin, and a small group of people trying to forge a fantasy reality for their own narrow-minded satisfaction, and no one else's."

He said he is worried about how this could happen, and both Putin and Biden's power to use nuclear weapons, though he did say he believes the United States' should be at Ukrainians' disposal militarily and that Biden "is acting correctly as Commander-in-Chief."

"I don't give a crud about gas (prices) being $4 or $2 or free. I care about fostering a livable future, for my daughter, free from war. One would hope that is what everyone wants."

