Stefanik pre-emptively declines to commit to accepting 2024 election results

Rep. Elise Stefanik on Sunday declined to commit to certifying the results of the 2024 election and accused Democrats of trying “to steal the election,” and illegally gerrymander congressional districts in their favor.

“We will see if this is a legal and valid election,” the New York Republican said, when asked by NBC’s Kristen Welker whether she would commit to certifying the results of the upcoming election.

“What we're seeing so far is that Democrats are so desperate, they're trying to remove President Trump from the ballot. That is a suppression of the American people,” Stefanik added, in reference to the efforts in some states to block Trump from the ballot under the 14th Amendment, which bars those who have engaged in insurrection from holding office.

Stefanik, the No. 4 House Republican, voted against certifying the election results in Pennsylvania in 2020, a decision she defended Sunday during the interview on “Meet the Press.”

“Well, I voted not to certify the state of Pennsylvania because, as we saw in Pennsylvania and other states across the country, that there was unconstitutional acts circumventing the state legislature and unilaterally changing election law,” she said. Trump and his allies filed dozens of lawsuits in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, losing all but one minor one in Pennsylvania.

Stefanik agreed to certify the results “if they’re constitutional,” but claimed that what happened in 2020 was “unconstitutional circumventing of the Constitution, not going through state legislatures when it comes to changing election law.”

“We are seeing Democrats try to steal the election and illegally gerrymander congressional districts that we fairly won and are fair lines. So, I see this at a very local level as well as the unconstitutional overreach we saw at the national level in 2020,” Stefanik said Sunday.