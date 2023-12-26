Stefano, Metzgar announce millions in grant funding awarded

HARRISBURG ―Sen. Pat Stefano, R-32, Connelsville, and Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar, R-69, Somerset, announced the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) has awarded more than $2 million in grants toward four Somerset County projects.

“Pennsylvanians must have access to safe, clean water,” said Metzgar. “This funding is crucial to uphold and exceed standards for the sanitation, protection and well-being of our communities.”

The first set of funding is from the COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the H2O PA – Water Supply, Sanitary Sewer and Storm Water Projects Program. Under Act 54 of 2022, the General Assembly appropriated $205.4 million to assist with the construction of drinking water, sanitary sewer and stormwater projects.

Metzgar and Stefano worked together to secure $921,173 for the Confluence Borough Municipal Authority to assist with a new water system connection.

“Safe, reliable water is paramount to public health, so I am excited to see this assistance come to Confluence Borough. Replacing and rehabilitating these older systems is a vital measure to prevent waste and accessibility issues in the future,” said Stefano.

The second set of funding is from the COVID-19 ARPA funds to the Pennsylvania Small Water and Sewer Program. Under Act 54 of 2022, the General Assembly appropriated $105.6 million to assist with construction, improvement, expansion, rehabilitation or repair of water supply system, sanitary sewer system and stormwater system projects.

The following projects were awarded grants:

• Borough of Boswell: $428,447 to restore a storm wastewater sewer system.

• Upper Stonycreek Joint Municipal Authority: $420,702 for the replacement of sanitary sewer lines in Hooversville Borough and Stoystown Borough.

• Meyersdale Municipal Authority: $402,461 for improvements to the sanitary sewer system.

• Municipal Authority of the Borough of Berlin Sanitary Sewer System: $117,000 for wastewater treatment plant improvements in Berlin Borough.

• Garrett Borough: $161,202 to replace existing equalization tank pumps.

