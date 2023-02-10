Stefon Diggs on 'dream' of playing with his brother Trevon

Associated Press

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders proposed on Wednesday an overhaul of the state's schools that will pair a 39% raise in starting teacher pay with a new voucher program that will direct public money to pay for private and home schooling. Sanders also said the bill, which she's called her priority in this year's legislative session, will include limits on how race and sex are taught in schools. Sanders outlined the details of the legislation a day after the former White House press secretary delivered the Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address.