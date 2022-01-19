🌱Steinberg Leads MLK Caravan+ Oak Park Phoenix+ Sac COVID Record

Happy Wednesday, neighbors! Here's everything you need to know going on today.

A woman was found dead after a solo crash on the West El Camino Avenue on-ramp to get onto westbound Interstate 80 Tuesday morning, but investigators say the crash may have happened days ago. The crash was not visible from the roadway, so authorities said it’s unclear when the crash happened. The identity of the 19-year-0ld victim has not yet been released. (KCRA3) It was a bittersweet day for Wanda Clark who was in danger of losing her long-time Oak Park home. The City of Sacramento says the home had dangerous code enforcement violations. Wanda could not afford to make the needed repairs, and the property was then taken over by a court-ordered receivership. On Monday, it was torn down. But the story doesn't end there. Wanda’s story has generated an outpouring of support, including from crews from local trade unions who volunteered to tear down the home at no cost. Rashad Sidqe, the president of Lift Up Love Always, said “this is the first step in rebuilding, Wanda’s home. Rashad is helping launch a fundraising campaign. And people are already reaching out to her offering to help. Looks like a phoenix may rise from those ashes for Wanda. (CBS Sacramento) On Monday, in honor of MLK Day, dozens of drivers traveled in a Sacramento caravan to honor the civil rights leader. Leading the caravan was Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg. The caravan took place in Meadowview and ended at a COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic. At the event, Steinberg and others also took time to stress the importance of voting. (KCRA3) Former Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly on Jan. 17 announced that he is running for Sacramento County Board of Supervisors’ District 5 seat in the June’s primary election. District 5 encompasses more than 650 square miles and includes the Elk Grove, Galt, Rancho Cordova and Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta communities.Also vying for the District 5 seat are Elk Grove City Council Member Pat Hume, Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) Board President Jaclyn Moreno, and Isleton resident Vernon David Swart. (Elk Grove Citizen) Sacramento County has reached a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to state data. Numbers from the California Department of Public Health show Sacramento County hit a record of 533 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 on Saturday, surpassing the previous high of 518 hospitalizations on Dec. 22, 2020. “All the projections indicate that we will likely will reach a peak somewhere in late January or early February,” Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said. (FOX40)

Parent University ' Adoptive Parent Support Group ' Workshop is an opportunity for adoptive parents to come together to ask questions and seek support from each other. (4:15 PM)

Come out for Blues and Bourbon at the Starlet Room featuring Kyle Rowland . (5:30 PM)

Haley Heynderickx will be at Harlow's with Skyway Man (7:00 PM)

In Defense of Ska presents Mustard Plug and Buck-O-Nine with special guest Omnigone at Goldfield downtown. (7:00 PM)





Two remarkable Sacramento citizens have been honored with streets named after them . Harry Block Street and Louise Williams Street are located in Sacramento's Del Paso Heights neighborhood near Redding Park. Read their stories here . (ABC10)

Here's your Guide to free COVID tests from the federal government and sites across the Sacramento region (ABC10.com KXTV)

Join the City of Sacramento’s Financial Empowerment Center (FEC) on a webinar at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, to learn about free, professional one-on-one financial coaching.

Blue Eye Shadow - Award Winning Short Film - Free Screening (January 22)

Taxes In Retirement Webinar (January 25)

