Steinbrenner met with Judge, says 'we've got a good thing'

5
RONALD BLUM
·4 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner held a one-on-one meeting with Aaron Judge to make sure the star free agent slugger knows how much New York wants him back.

“I do believe he wants to be a Yankee. I think we’ve got a good thing going here,” Steinbrenner said Tuesday during a 30-minute question-and-answer session with reporters at the Major League Baseball owners meeting.

Judge turned down an offer from the Yankees ahead of opening day that would have been worth $213.5 million from 2023-29. Steinbrenner said he approved general manager Brian Cashman making the offer public since he thought it would leak out.

Steinbrenner says other commitments wouldn't restrain the Yankees in talks with Judge.

“We know where we’re at, and I can tell you that that’s not going to stop us,” he said.

Judge set an American League record with 62 homers and tied for the major league lead with 131 RBIs. The likely AL MVP, he has said his preference is to remain with the Yankees.

Steinbrenner met alone with Judge and was involved in two or three other meetings with the right fielder that included others.

"I wanted him to know how I felt in case there was any — what’s the word I’m looking for? — in case there was, any lack of clarity on his part — ambiguity,” Steinbrenner said.

Steinbrenner spoke before it became known that first baseman Anthony Rizzo had agreed to a $40 million, two-year deal subject to a successful physical.

In other news, he said:

— Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza will be given a chance to earn infield jobs during spring training.

— Cashman’s new contract is “just semantics at this point. I’ve told him that I want him back,” Steinbrenner said. “It’s just a matter of salary.”

Judge could become Yankees captain if he stays in the Bronx. Steinbrenner said he envisions Judge as another in a line of Yankees all-time greats, such as Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, Yogi Berra and Derek Jeter.

“People gravitate toward him. The young players gravitate toward him. And, obviously, our fans, very important to our fans, the fan base, and very important to my family and the organization," Steinbrenner said. "So I’ve absolutely conveyed that I want him to be the Yankee for the rest of his life. No doubt about that. He knows that. The rest is up to him and his family and where they where they want to go from here. But we’re going to do what we can, I can assure you.”

While there is no set timetable for talks, other negotiations will have an impact.

“I’m not going to be in a position and can’t be in a position to see players start to come off the board, trades start to being made,” Steinbrenner said. “And he understands that.”

New York hasn't reached the World Series since winning the 2009 title, and Steinbrenner admitted fans were frustrated by the Houston Astros' four-game sweep in the AL Championship Series.

“We're not proud of it and we're not happy about it,” Steinbrenner said.

He said the team has addressed players who didn't hustle at times, such as when Gleyber Torres failed to run out balls and Josh Donaldson thought a drive down the right-field line was a home run only to get thrown out against Cleveland in the Division Series.

“The fan base expects Yankees to act in a certain way, and I’m sure that upsets them, when something like that happens,” Steinbrenner said. “It’s addressed immediately, Aaron Boone, Cashman and me if I have to get involved.”

New York made an effort to improve defense last offseason and while it was noticeably sharper, Steinbrenner admitted “in the postseason it was not as good as I would have liked to have seen.”

With Judge raising interest, the Yankees drew 3.1 million fans, down from 3.3 million in the last season before COVID-19.

“We’re really almost back at that ’19 levels, which I think is a great accomplishment" Steinbrenner said. “But season tickets are still going to be a question, whether it’s people still worried about COVID.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Hal Steinbrenner says he would consider making Aaron Judge Yankees captain if he re-signs

    Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said he would consider making Aaron Judge the captain if he re-signs.

  • Yankees re-signing Anthony Rizzo on two-year deal with club option

    Shortly after declining the qualifying offer, Anthony Rizzo and the Yankees agreed to a new multi-year contract.

  • Yankees retain big star: Anthony Rizzo back in New York on two-year deal

    The first domino in the Yankees' offseason plan has fallen, as Anthony Rizzo will reportedly return on a multi-year contract.

  • Reasons for Yankees to be optimistic about re-signing Aaron Judge? | Baseball Night in NY

    On Baseball Night in New York, thee latest on Aaron Judge and the Yankees. Sweeny Murti gives his latest read on the the situation, suggesting that until we hear that Judge is visiting other teams, things are still looking good for the Yankees. John Harper ultimately sees Judge back with the Yankees unless he just flat out wants to play in California. Dani Wexelman sees no possible way to replace Judge with internal options and Sweeny adds these negotiations could be different with Hal Steinbrenner at the helm.

  • Yankees reportedly re-sign Anthony Rizzo to two-year, $40 million deal

    Anthony Rizzo rejected a qualifying offer from the Yankees ... and then signed with them moments later.

  • Arizona death-row prisoner makes last-minute claim to court

    An Arizona prisoner scheduled to be executed Wednesday in the 1980 killings of two people asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review his claim that authorities had until recently withheld that a survivor had failed to identify him in a photo lineup. Lawyers for Murray Hooper, who was convicted of killing William “Pat” Redmond and his mother-in-law, Helen Phelps, say the existence of the photo lineup wasn't disclosed until this month. A prosecutor told the state’s clemency board that Redmond’s wife, Marilyn, who survived being shot in the head, had been unable to identify Hooper as the attacker when she was shown a photo lineup.

  • Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo reject Yankees' qualifying offers

    Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo have turned down the Yankees' qualifying offers, which would have brought each player back on a one-year, $19.65 million deal.

  • Joc Pederson, Martín Pérez accept $19.65M qualifying offers

    Outfielder Joc Pederson and left-hander Martín Pérez were the only players to accept $19.65 million qualifying offers from their former teams on Tuesday and end their free agency. Pederson decided to stay with the San Francisco Giants and Pérez with the Texas Rangers. Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom and Xander Bogaerts were among those who declined the offers, joined by Dansby Swanson, Trea Turner, Willson Contreras and Carlos Rodón along with Chris Bassitt, Brandon Nimmo, Nathan Eovaldi and Tyler Anderson.

  • Justice Department Launches Investigation Into Massachusetts Police Department

    The feds are targeting yet another U.S. police department with an investigation into whether it systemically discriminates against the people it’s sworn to protect on the basis of race and gender.

  • Fight over election tally threatens Arizona certification

    The two Republicans who control the elected board in a rural Arizona county have sued their own elections director to force her to conduct a greatly expanded hand count of ballots cast in the Nov. 8 election, a standoff that could affect certification of the results. The county's attorney warned the private lawyers representing the two GOP board members that taking ballots without authorization could subject their clients to felony charges. At a raucous board meeting Tuesday, several members of the public berated the two Republicans on the three-member board for pursuing the hand count.

  • Was Kelli Ward's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad Monday even worse than Kari Lake's?

    The Jan. 6 committee finally has Kelli Ward's number, and this time she has to answer the phone. And the subpoena.

  • Jerry Jones: Odell Beckham Jr. ‘just stacks on top of’ current Cowboys playmakers

    CeeDee Lamb's huge day doesn't change the Cowboys' interest in Odell Beckham Jr., but it could come down to Dallas or a division rival. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • What to do with Aaron Hicks?

    Aaron Hicks collected a $10.5 million salary last season, the same amount he raked in during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and the same amount he’ll bring home this upcoming season. Most people, including Hicks himself, would likely say that the Yankee outfielder has not necessarily earned that handsome salary, though. While the financial blame doesn’t lie with Hicks — it’s not his fault the ...

  • Pitcher Tyler Anderson turns down Dodgers' offer, will sign with Angels

    Instead of accepting the Dodgers' qualifying offer, left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson agreed to a three-year contract with the Angels.

  • Trump team, Justice Dept. spar over seized Mar-a-Lago docs

    The Justice Department and lawyers for Donald Trump are at odds over whether the former president can assert executive privilege over documents seized from his Florida estate to shield them from investigators and over whether he can treat the records as his own personal belongings. Dueling legal briefs unsealed Monday lay bare a continuing dispute over the status of thousands of records taken during an Aug. 8 FBI search of Mar-a-Lago. Justice Department investigators want broad access to the documents as they consider whether to bring charges for the retention of top-secret information at the Palm Beach property, but Trump's lawyers are resisting that.

  • Michigan football coach lands a head coaching job

    It's what happens when your team is good.

  • AP source: Rizzo, Yankees agree to $40M, 2-year contract

    Anthony Rizzo is staying with the New York Yankees, agreeing Tuesday to a $40 million, two-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. Rizzo gets $17 million in each of the next two seasons, and the deal for the first baseman includes a $20 million team option for 2025 with a $6 million buyout. Rizzo had opted out of his previous contract with New York, giving up a $16 million salary for 2023.

  • Raiders owner Mark Davis backs coach Josh McDaniels after brutal 2-7 start: ‘I have no issues’

    “I think he’s doing a fantastic job.”

  • GOP on cusp of retaking House control with slim majority

    Republicans were on the cusp of retaking control of the House late Monday, just one victory shy of the 218 seats the party needs to secure a majority, narrowing the path for Democrats to keep the chamber and raising the prospect of a divided government in Washington. Democrats have already won control of the Senate, securing 50 seats with a runoff in Georgia next month that could give President Joe Biden’s party an additional seat. The GOP came into the election needing to gain a net of just five seats for House control.

  • Jaren Jackson Jr. discusses his progress ahead of Memphis Grizzlies matchup vs. the Pelicans

    Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. spoke to media for first time since media day ahead of a game Tuesday at New Orleans, providing an injury update.