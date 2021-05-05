Steinhoff Seeks $1.2 Billion From Discount Chain Pepco’s IPO

1 / 3

Steinhoff Seeks $1.2 Billion From Discount Chain Pepco’s IPO

Swetha Gopinath
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Steinhoff International Holdings NV is looking to raise as much as 4.6 billion zloty ($1.2 billion) by listing its European retail arm Pepco Group NV in Poland, capitalizing on increased demand for discount goods amid the coronavirus crisis.

The South African retailer and other holders plan to sell 101.3 million existing shares, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. Pepco won’t receive any proceeds from the offering.

Shares will be marketed at 38 zloty to 46 zloty apiece. At the top end of the range, the offering would be the sixth largest-ever in Warsaw. The deal, which values Pepco at as much as 26.4 billion zloty, will be priced on May 14, with the new stock set to start trading in Warsaw on or about May 26.

Pepco is one of the largest brick-and-mortar retailers to tap the European IPO market after a spate of listings by companies benefiting from the shift to virtual sales in recent months. Those included Polish postal locker firm InPost SA, e-commerce platform Allegro.eu SA and British online shopping emporium THG Plc.

Low-priced retailers have thrived over the past year, even with limited or no e-commerce. The global recession triggered by the pandemic has accelerated the generational shift toward frugality and discounters that began during the financial crisis more than a decade ago.

In Poland, Pepco’s biggest market, off-line retailers such as Dino Polska SA and Jeronimo Martins SPGS SA’s Biedronka chain proved resilient to the pandemic as consumer demand for staples boosted sales. Analysts at Santander Bank Polska SA and PKO Bank Polski SA said Pepco can withstand e-commerce competition because of its fast pace of opening stores, chances of returning to high like-for-like sales growth and low average basket value.

Steinhoff, which was plunged into an accounting scandal in 2017, will list as much as 17.5% of Pepco. The offering includes an option to sell an additional 15.4 million shares if there’s sufficient demand. Steinhoff has been looking to sell or list the business for more than a year to raise funds to repay debt.

Pepco also struck agreements with lenders for 550 million-euros ($659.9 million) of new term loans and a 190 million-euro revolving credit facility, according to a separate statement last week.

The company has more than 3,200 stores in 16 markets. Its operations include the Pepco discount clothing and homeware chain, which has a presence in fast-growing eastern European countries including Poland, Romania and Bulgaria and discount retail chain Poundland in the U.K. The company also runs Dealz outlets with food and cosmetics in Ireland, Spain and Poland and recently expanded into Italy as part of its plan to reach more western European markets.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are global coordinators for Pepco’s IPO. Barclays Plc, BM PKO BP and Banco Santander SA are joint bookrunners; Pekao Investment Banking SA and Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA - Biuro Maklerskie Pekao are co-bookrunners, while ING Bank NV and Trigon Dom Maklerski SA are co-lead managers.

(Updates with charts, analyst comments in sixth paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Krispy Kreme eyes new dough with confidential IPO filing

    The company first went public in 2000, but it had to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy following financial restatements, investigations into its accounting practices and a plunge in sales at some of its franchisees. The doughnut chain's move would help it tap into a historic boom in U.S. capital markets, with companies raising $167 billion in 2020, according to Dealogic data, a record that investment bankers expect will be surpassed this year. As a part of a promotion earlier this year, the company gave away free glazed doughnuts to anyone who showed a valid COVID-19 vaccination card at a Krispy Kreme store in the United States.

  • JAB-Backed Krispy Kreme Files for U.S. Public Offering

    (Bloomberg) -- Krispy Kreme is poised to be a public company for the second time after confidentially filing for a public share offering in the U.S.The number of shares to be sold and the price range hasn’t been determined, the company said in a statement. The offering is expected to take place after a review by the Securities and Exchange Commission.JAB acquired Krispy Kreme for $1.35 billion in a 2016 deal. The company has expanded aggressively in restaurants and beverages and controls Pret a Manger and JDE Peet’s. The latter company, which owns the Peet’s coffee chain and brands such as Senseo, Tassimo, Stumptown and Intelligentsia, went public last year in Amsterdam.JAB is an investment vehicle for the Reimanns, heirs to a fortune from an industrial chemicals business and one of Germany’s wealthiest families. Earlier, the company named Joachim Creus as vice-chairman of the board to eventually succeed Chairman Peter Harf, part of a plan to position the firm for its next phase of growth.Krispy Kreme first went public in the U.S. in 2000 and its popularity sent shares soaring that year. But in 2004, the SEC started an inquiry into accounting irregularities and the stock bottomed out near $1 a share. Its stock rebounded somewhat over the next decade or so, but the chain struggled to compete with larger competitors.Restaurants and cafes were hit hard by the pandemic -- especially those in city centers that depend on commuters. U.S. coffee chains will take two years to fully recover from the sales plunge, market researcher Allegra Group said earlier this year. (Updates to show filing was made confidentially in first paragraph and adds background in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Krispy Kreme files for confidential IPO

    Doughnut chain files for a confidential initial public offering, with shares and price to be determined.

  • Walmart Sale of Asda Likely to Be Approved By U.K.’s CMA

    (Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc.’s sale of a majority stake in Asda is poised for approval by U.K. antitrust regulators, finally allowing for a gradual exit from Britain’s grocery sector after more than two decades.The Competition and Markets Authority said it was likely to accept an offer from the consortium of TDR Capital and the Issa brothers, the sibling duo behind the convenience-store operator EG Group to sell 27 gas stations. The regulator previously said there were potential competition concerns in some local areas.The CMA considers the potential fix “or a modified version” to be “reasonable,” it said Wednesday. The decision by the antitrust regulator avoids a deeper investigation which could have delayed the overall deal. The CMA now has 40 days to work through the details of the proposed remedy.The potential green light comes two years after regulators blocked Walmart’s previous attempt to sell the Asda business to bigger rival J Sainsbury Plc saying the combination would lead to higher prices and less choice for shoppers.Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, has owned Asda since 1999 and has been seeking to offload the chain for at least four years to better focus on the U.S., where it gets three-quarters of its revenue. Asda has been more exposed to the threat from Aldi and Lidl than Tesco Plc and J Sainsbury because its prices generally are lower. Meanwhile those rivals have made big acquisitions to bolster their clout with suppliers.A spokesman for the Issa brothers and TDR Capital said they are restricted from providing exact details of which gas stations will be sold but had already received significant interest from potential buyers “demonstrating the strong growth potential of our forecourts and the liquidity in the market.”“Over the coming months, we are confident that we will be able to agree a sale to suitable operators to take over all identified sites,” the spokesman said in an emailed statement.(Updates with more CMA details in the third paragraph and comments from Issa brothers in the final paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Verizon to offload Yahoo, AOL for $5 billion

    (Reuters) -Verizon Communications Inc is getting rid of its media businesses that include iconic brands Yahoo and AOL for $5 billion, ending an expensive and unsuccessful run in the media and advertising world. Despite spending more than a decade and billions of dollars acquiring a stable of internet brands, the New York-based telecom company has struggled to make headway in a highly competitive internet advertising space dominated by Facebook Inc and Google and has focused its resources on developing 5G. Having written $4.6 billion off the value of the businesses in 2018, Verizon will get just $4.25 billion in cash from private equity firm Apollo Global, along with preferred interests of $750 million and a 10% stake in the unit - about half of what it had paid for the businesses.

  • Tesla Will Lose a Source of Revenue Pivotal to Profit Streak

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is about to lose one source of the regulatory-credit revenue that’s been crucial to its almost two-year run of consecutive quarterly profits.Stellantis NV, the automaker formed through the merger of PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler, is exiting a European emissions-credit agreement with Tesla in a move that will have a positive impact on earnings this year. Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares first announced the plan in an interview with the French weekly Le Point.“Stellantis will be in a position to achieve CO2 targets in Europe for 2021 without open passenger-car pooling arrangements with other automakers,” the company said in an emailed statement Wednesday. A Tesla representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.Tesla has steadily increased sales of regulatory credits to carmakers that need help complying with emissions standards that are getting stricter in Europe, China and the U.S. The revenue goes straight to the electric-car maker’s bottom line and has routinely exceeded net income on a generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, basis. Without the credit sales in recent quarters, the company would have recorded losses.Stellantis will consider partnering in the future with Tesla, if necessary, in other regions in order to achieve the lowest cost of compliance. Fiat Chrysler first announced credit-purchasing agreements with Tesla in May 2019, saying then that it would cost the company 1.8 billion euros ($2.2 billion) over three years.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: Boeing faces new hurdle in 737 MAX electrical grounding issue - sources

    U.S. air safety officials have asked Boeing Co to supply fresh analysis and documentation showing numerous 737 MAX subsystems would not be affected by electrical grounding issues first flagged in three areas of the jet in April, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The extra analysis injects new uncertainty over the timing of when Boeing's best-selling jetliner would be cleared to fly by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The electrical problems have suspended nearly a quarter of its 737 MAX fleet.

  • Disneyland Introduced a New Ticket Pricing System With a Tiered Structure; Here's What You Need to Know

    Disneyland reopened to the public on April 30, but with a few ground rules. Until further notice, only California residents in groups no larger than three households can visit, but even when this qualifier lifts, all guests will be required to have valid tickets for the days they choose to head to the park, according to a new ticketing system.

  • Meek Mill Buys Up $50K Worth of Dogecoin Amid Price Surge

    Meek announced the move via Twitter on Tuesday, around the time the cryptocurrency's market cap reached about $70 billion. "I’m tired of missing out," he wrote.

  • Nancy Pelosi mocks GOP men for being unable to handle party ‘girlfriend’ Liz Cheney

    ‘They want a woman who isn’t a ‘threat’ to them’

  • Five killed in machete attack at Brazil nursery

    Three small children and two staff members die in the attack in a small town in the southern region.

  • Stuart MacGill: Ex-Australian cricketer kidnapped and released in Sydney

    Former Test bowler Stuart MacGill was abducted and released in an alleged gang kidnapping last month.

  • Bill Gates is America's biggest owner of private farmland, and his 242,000 acres could be split in his divorce

    Bill Gates owns farmland in 18 states from Washington to Florida. His divorce means he may not be the largest private-farmland owner for much longer.

  • Baby killed in police shooting after murder-suspect father shot dead in chase

    Bystander video shows police firing barrage of bullets

  • Disneyland’s new Snow White ride draws consent backlash over ‘problematic’ sleeping kiss

    ‘Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue?’ says review of new Disney ride

  • QAnon conspiracy theorists are having a field day with Bill and Melinda Gates divorce

    Some speculate Melinda hsa been replaced by a male clone

  • Kim Kardashian ordered to forfeit smuggled Roman statue

    Authorities say the influencer bought a statue that was “looted, smuggled, and illegally exported from Italy.”

  • Argentinian soccer player was sent off during the Champions League semi-final, and a commentator said it was because of his 'Latino temperament'

    CBS Sports commentator Jim Beglin said, "it's that Latino temperament," in reference to why Angel Di Maria reacted angrily and stamped player's foot.

  • Armed CIA intruder shot dead by FBI is named by authorities

    Roy Gordon Cole gunned down by FBI agents after he left his car brandishing sword

  • Cheney could be 'toast' in fight with Trump over GOP future

    House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy wants his party to stand firmly with Donald Trump, despite his false claims about the election being stolen from him. No. 3 GOP leader Liz Cheney is trying to steer the party far from the former president’s claims about his defeat, charting a future without him. Cheney’s political future was increasingly in peril as McCarthy signaled he would no longer protect his lieutenant from those seeking her ouster from House GOP leadership, opening the possibility of a vote to remove her from the job as soon as next week.