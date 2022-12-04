Steinhoff to be sentenced in February

Dec. 3—MENOMONIE — A Menomonie man will be sentenced in February for his role in the death of a Hayward man at a rural Dunn County residence in November 2020, after a jury rejected his claim that he suffered from mental disease or defect.

Ryan L. Steinhoff, 39, formerly of Birnamwood, was found guilty by the Dunn County jury of first-degree intentional homicide-party to a crime by use of a dangerous weapon, plus retail theft and two counts of bail jumping. The victim in the incident has been identified as Bruce E. McGuigan, 37. Last week, the jury also determined that a claim of mental disease or defect wasn't warranted.

"I'm very pleased with the verdict," Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf said Friday. "It's a case that has gone on for two years. It was nice to get some closure for the victim's parents, friends and family."

Nodolf was pleased the jury rejected the "mental disease" claim, saying he didn't qualify for that, as Steinhoff has a problem with meth addiction.

Sentencing has been set for Feb. 10. Judge James Peterson ordered a pre-sentence investigation.

"I think he deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison, but we'll see what the judge has to say," Nodolf said.

Steinhoff also has been charged in Taylor County Court with possession of methamphetamine and operating a drug-trafficking place. He is slated to make an initial appearance there on Tuesday.

Steinhoff, 39-year-old Chad D. Turgeson, and 26-year-old Ashley A. Gunder of Menomonie were accused of killing McGuigan. Gunder pleaded no contest to first-degree reckless homicide in August 2021 and was sentenced to 25 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervison. However, a jury found Turgeson not guilty in June for his role in McGuigan's death.

According to the criminal complaint, Dunn County sheriff's deputies were called at 3 p.m. Nov. 17, 2020, to a residence on 440th Street in the town of Dunn on a report of a man who was badly injured there.

When deputies arrived at the residence, Gunder exited the home along with a dog.

Gunder said there was a man inside the residence who was believed to be deceased.

Authorities entered the residence and found McGuigan lying on the floor of a bedroom with visible lacerations on his head. A large amount of blood was on his face and the floor. There was also blood on a white mattress that was propped up vertically against a wall.

Authorities determined McGuigan was dead.

The owner of the residence said his home had been broken into while he was away. He returned to find the three defendants and the victim inside the residence. The owner was told that McGuigan was taught a lesson after being "schooled."

Gunder remained at the residence while Turgeson and Steinhoff left. Gunder told authorities Turgeson killed McGuigan while she was supposed to clean up the mess.

Gunder said she was unaware that McGuigan was going to be killed. But because of how "it all went down," Gunder believed it was the intention of Turgeson and Steinhoff to kill McGuigan from the start.

Gunder said she and Steinhoff picked McGuigan up in Hayward and brought him to the Dunn County residence. Gunder said McGuigan was beaten for about 90 minutes. She could hear a body being hit and McGuigan saying that "he didn't do it."

As far as she knew, Gunder said, McGuigan was being accused of kidnapping a woman.

Turgeson told authorities McGuigan was beaten by Steinhoff and denied ever kicking or striking the victim during the incident. Steinhoff admitted to striking McGuigan with his fists and a wooden bed post, and kicking him.

Authorities recovered multiple items at the residence that were believed to have been used during the incident including a hammer, knives and a wooden table leg.

An autopsy performed Nov. 18, 2020, at the Ramsey County (Minn.) Medical Examiner's Office in St. Paul showed McGuigan's death was caused by multiple blunt force injuries to the head and torso and stab wounds.

The autopsy showed McGuigan was stabbed in the right shoulder and right leg. McGuigan had several rib and facial fractures and a deep laceration to the back of his head. He also had a brain hemorrhage.