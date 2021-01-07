Stella Tennant: Family confirms model's death was suicide

Tennant was remembered as "a beautiful soul" and "a sensitive and talented woman"

British model Stella Tennant took her own life after being "unwell for some time", her family has confirmed.

In a statement, her family said it was "a matter of our deepest sorrow and despair that she felt unable to go on."

Tennant, who made her name in the early 1990s modelling for designers like Karl Lagerfeld and Versace, died in December five days after her 50th birthday.

Her family said they were "humbled by the outpouring of messages of sympathy and support" they have received.

Tennant was "a beautiful soul, adored by a close family and good friends, a sensitive and talented woman whose creativity, intelligence and humour touched so many", they said.

"In grieving Stella's loss, her family renews a heartfelt request that respect for their privacy should continue."

Born in London on 1970, Tennant was known for her androgynous sultry looks and aristocratic heritage.

She shot to fame after being photographed for British Vogue at the age of 22 in 1993, going on to work with such designers as Alexander McQueen and Jean Paul Gaultier.

Tennant retired from the catwalk in 1998 but later returned. She also worked on campaigns to promote saving energy and reducing the environmental impact of fast fashion.

She had four children with French-born photographer David Lasnet. The couple married in 1999 and announced their separation last year.

Tennant with David Lasnet on their wedding day in 1999

Stella McCartney, Victoria Beckham and fellow model Naomi Campbell were among those to pay tribute after her death was announced last month.

Campbell said she had been "a class act in every way", while Beckham remembered her as "an incredible talent".

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article, information and support is available from BBC Action Line.

