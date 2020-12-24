Stella Tennant: Stella McCartney, Naomi Campbell and more pay tribute

(Left to right) Designer Stella McCartney and models Stella Tennant and Naomi Campbell
(Left to right) Designer Stella McCartney and models Stella Tennant and Naomi Campbell

Big-name fashion designers including Stella McCartney and Victoria Beckham have paid tribute to the late model Stella Tennant, who has died aged 50.

Fellow models Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford have also offered tributes.

The Scottish catwalk icon was confirmed dead by her family on Wednesday, and police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

"My darling Stella, I love you and will miss you so, so terribly," wrote McCartney on Instagram.

"What sad, horrific news to end this already shocking year! My heart goes out to your stunning family who must be in such undeserving pain. I am speechless."

"Rest in peace, you inspiring woman," she added. "Your soul and inner beauty exceeded the external perfection, Stella. May you ride high above us all on the most perfect horse, eternally in peace."

'Rare beauty'

Campbell described Tennant "a class act in every way. Humble, loyal, balanced, practical, a rare beauty inside and out".

https://www.instagram.com/p/CJJja3kswV3/

Beckham, like McCartney, posted a picture of the 1990s fashion star online, alongside her own memories of her.

"She was an incredible talent and someone I had so much admiration and respect for," wrote the Spice Girl-turned-designer.

"I just loved everything about her. My thoughts are with her family," she added.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CJJYojcJNnO/

Tennant was one of the most famous British models of the last 30 years, alongside the likes of Campbell and Kate Moss, and later worked on campaigns to reduce the environmental impact of fast fashion.

US model and actress Cindy Crawford, meanwhile, added that she "always admired her fearlessness and style".

On Wednesday, designers Versace - one of many big labels that Tennant modelled for - were among the first to pay tribute to the late runway star.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CJJTexEFD2i/

Designer Donatella Versace later added her own personal tribute, saying she will "cherish every moment we spent together".

"Stella, I cannot believe you are gone. You have left us way too soon," wrote the Italian.

