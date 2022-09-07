Stellantis appoints Chris Taylor as chief digital information officer

The logo of Stellantis is seen on a company's building in Velizy-Villacoublay near Paris
·1 min read

MILAN (Reuters) - Stellantis on Wednesday said it had appointed IT veteran Chris Taylor as its chief digital information officer, a newly created position aimed at helping the world's No. 4 carmaker transform into a mobility tech company.

Digital applications and data are increasingly crucial in carmakers' strategies as they provide new areas for growth, with Stellantis targeting 20 billion euros ($19.8 billion) in annual revenue in 2030 from software-related products and subscriptions.

Stellantis said Taylor's appointment would help the group support its "sophisticated" business needs.

"His background in cyber security, new business models and customer-centric solutions will drive the business value we require to meet our aggressive ... targets," CEO Carlos Tavares said in a statement.

With nearly 30 years of IT experience in several global industries, Taylor has recently held positions at software group ServiceNow and aircraft maker Airbus, Stellantis said, adding that he had joined the company on Monday.

($1 = 1.0113 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Mark Porter)

