Stellantis Could Also Adopt Tesla's Charging Port

Both Ford and General Motors recently announced intentions to install Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) charge ports on their respective electric vehicles starting in 2025, with access to the Tesla charging network arriving for current models in 2024. Not one to let the crosstown rivals get all the shine, Stellantis executives have just confirmed that the automaker is also investigating and evaluating a move to the Tesla setup.

Whereas Tesla EVs have utilized the brand’s proprietary NACS port from inception, every other electric vehicle sold today in the United States comes equipped with an SAE J1772 charge port. This hardware difference has prevented non-Tesla vehicles from using the brand’s expansive charging network up until recently; Tesla agreed to open a portion of its network up to other branded vehicles in a deal with the Biden Administration back in February. Through that agreement, 7500 Tesla chargers will be opened to the EV-driving public at large by the end of 2024.

“At this time, we continue to evaluate the NACS standard and look forward to discussing more in the future,” Stellantis said in a statement to Reuters. "Our focus is to provide the customer the best charging experience possible. Our Free2Move Charge brand will offer seamless, simple solutions whether at home or on-the-go through partnerships with charging providers.”

With Ford and GM already making the move over to the NACS standard, it makes a ton of sense for Stellantis to follow suit. That’s particularly true as the brand is gearing up to release a suite of all-electric vehicles under their Jeep, Dodge, Ram, and Maserati brands here in the States. The Tesla network provides customers with more fast charging locations than every other provider in the States combined. Whether or not the system’s heralded reliability and ease of use extends to non-Tesla vehicles will play a major role in how this situation works out. It will also be interesting to see how the Tesla owner base reacts to the influx of vehicles at popular charging stations across the country.

