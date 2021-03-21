Stellantis to delay production of its Ram 1500 Classic pickup trucks due to global chip shortage

  • Production at Stellantis assembly plants in Michigan and Mexico will be impacted, the statement said.

  • The pandemic caused a disruption in the supply chain of semiconductor chips used in cars and electronics.

  • The computer chips make up around 40% of a new car's cost, according to a report by Deloitte.

Stellantis will delay the production of its Ram 1500 Classic pickup trucks due to the global chip shortage.

The company is currently building the trucks but delaying the completing production for a "number of weeks" at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant in Michigan and the Saltillo Truck Assembly Plant in Mexico, a company spokesperson said in a statement to Insider.

The truck will be completed when the chips become available, the statement added.

"We continue working closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry," the statement said.

Earlier in March, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said that problems caused by the chip shortage may not be fully resolved by the second half of 2021, Reuters reported.

Stellantis is the world's fourth-largest automaker created by the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group.

The pandemic caused a disruption in the supply chain of semiconductor chips used in the manufacturing of cars and electronics. The chips are used in vehicles' navigation systems, Bluetooth, and collision-detection systems and make up around 40% of a new vehicle's cost, according to a report by Deloitte.

Due to the global computer chip shortage, a production slowdown in the auto industry surfaced earlier this year as some car companies changed their manufacturing plans while others searched for new suppliers.

On Thursday, Ford said in a statement that it will build F-150 trucks and Edge SUVs in North America without specific parts including some electronic modules that contain semiconductors.

The impact extends to other carmakers such as Volvo that decided to adjust its production plans temporarily for some periods in March while General Motors said it will lengthen its production cuts at three North American plants.

Automakers could lose as much as $61 billion in revenue due to the chip shortage, Bloomberg reported citing estimates from Alix Partners.

