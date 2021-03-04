Stellantis to distribute its stake in Faurecia to shareholders

Logo of Stellantis at the company's factory in Hordain
·1 min read

MILAN (Reuters) - Stellantis on Thursday announced distribution of the stake it still holds in auto parts maker Faurecia to its shareholders.

Stellantis shareholders will decide on the distribution of the shares and up to 308 million euros ($368.46 million) raised from a previous equity sale in Faurecia, in a meeting on March 8, the group said in a statement.

The stake in Faurecia was previously held by the former PSA, which merged with Fiat Chrysler (FCA) earlier this year to create Stellantis, the world's fourth largest car maker.

The stake distribution was part of the deal between the two companies.

PSA initially held a 46% stake in Faurecia, but last year it said it sold a 7% stake, keeping the 308 million euros cash it raised for distribution to Stellantis shareholders after the merger completion.

($1 = 0.8359 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari in Milan and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Recommended Stories

  • "No dinosaur" - Carmaker Stellantis steps up electric ambitions

    Newly-formed Stellantis, a combination of Peugeot-maker PSA and Fiat Chrysler (FCA), wants to use its clout to take on rivals racing to produce more electric vehicles, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Wednesday. Stellantis is now the world's fourth largest carmaker, with 14 brands including Opel, Jeep, Ram and Maserati, and like its peers, it is grappling with a shortage of semiconductors and investments in electric vehicles. Low global car inventories and cost cuts should help boost profit margins this year, though the carmaker is also looking beyond savings, Tavares said.

  • Pakistan Senate election kicks off as ruling party looks for majority

    The ruling party of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his political allies will seek to wrest control of Pakistan's Senate from opposition parties on Wednesday in indirect elections to 37 seats in the 104-member upper house of the country's parliament. Though his party won the 2018 general election, Khan's coalition does not have a majority in the Senate, needed to pass key legislation - including legal reforms sought by global institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and money laundering watchdog the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). "They have difficulty in legislating, and many laws are stuck," Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, head of the independent research organisation PILDAT, told Reuters.

  • Pakistani PM to seek vote of trust from parliament this week

    Pakistan’s prime minister said Thursday he will seek a vote of confidence from the National Assembly this weekend to prove that he still has the support of majority lawmakers in the house despite the surprising and politically embarrassing defeat of his ruling party’s key candidate in Senate elections. Prime Minister Imran Khan made the announcement in a televised address to the nation, alleging that some lawmakers from his ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf party had been bribed by the opposition to vote for former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani in the Senate elections on Wednesday. Gilani defeated Hafeez Sheikh, the finance minister in Khan's Cabinet, in the vote, which was seen as a test for Khan who came to power in the 2018 parliamentary elections.

  • PSA, Fiat Chrysler in black despite weaker sales

    US-Italian automaker Fiat Chrysler and France's PSA, now merged in the Stellantis group, managed to post a 2020 profit despite weaker sales during the coronavirus pandemic, company results showed Wednesday.

  • Dine Brands (DIN) Stock Down on Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss

    Dine Brands Global (DIN) fourth-quarter 2020 results hurt by dismal customer traffic due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Asia Stocks Headed Lower as Bonds Slump on Powell: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set to follow U.S. peers lower after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell refrained from pushing back against the recent surge in bond yields. Treasuries slumped.Futures in Japan and Hong Kong were in the red and Australian shares fell at the open after the S&P 500 erased nearly all its 2021 gains. The Nasdaq 100 extended losses to almost 10% from February’s high, and small caps fell roughly 3%. S&P 500 futures opened steady.Australian bond yields pushed higher, tracking a jump in the 10-year Treasury to 1.56% that lifted the yield curve to its steepest point since 2015. The U.S. dollar strengthened, pushing Japan’s yen to a seven-month low.Oil prices leapt after the OPEC+ alliance surprised traders with its decision to keep output unchanged, signaling a tighter market in the months ahead. Bitcoin fell with other risk assets.Powell noted the recent runup in yields without hinting at intervention, saying that he would be “concerned by disorderly conditions.” While some investors view the rates moves as a sign of economic strength, others are growing concerned about rising inflation and the impact of higher yields on elevated stock valuations.“It makes logical and intuitive sense that Treasury yields should move back up to 1.50% or 2%, but we are concerned with the rest of the market about the speed at which it’s getting there,” said Mona Mahajan, investment strategist at Allianz Global Investors LLC.Stock-Market Momentum Comeuppance Gets No Sympathy From the FedMeanwhile, the U.S. Senate voted to take up a $1.9 trillion relief bill backed by President Joe Biden, setting off a debate expected to end this weekend with approval of the nation’s sixth stimulus since the pandemic-triggered lockdowns that began a year ago.The February U.S. employment report on Friday will provide an update on the speed and direction of the nation’s labor market recovery.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 1.3%, futures were steadyThe Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.4%.Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.2%.Hang Seng futures dropped 1.2%.S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.5%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.7%.The euro was steady at $1.1967.The Japanese yen touched 10.8.00 per dollar, its lowest since July.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose eight basis points to 1.56%.Australia’s 10-year yield rose six basis points to 1.84%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude jumped 0.9% to $64.37 a barrel.Gold was flat around $1,698.15 an ounce.(A previus version corrected the spelling of Reddit)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why 'Average Folks' Could Be Getting Hit Hardest By Hertz Bankruptcy

    Roughly nine months after the company officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Hertz Global Holdings Inc (OTC:HTGZQ) announced a plan to re-emerge from bankruptcy this week. Like most bankruptcy restructuring plans, the news wasn't good for common stock shareholders, and former hedge fund manager Whitney Tilson said Wednesday that uninformed retail investors may learn some difficult lessons the hard way in coming weeks. What Happened: Hertz shares dropped 28% on Tuesday and another 23% on Wednesday, but Tilson said it's difficult to understand how Hertz shares still hold any value at all after the bankruptcy plan announcement. “It would be hard to find a better example of retail investor naïveté than the fact that Hertz only fell 28% yesterday after it announced a deal that would allow it to exit from bankruptcy – but would also wipe out shareholders!” Tilson wrote in his daily newsletter. Related Link: Why GameStop Stock Traders Should Beware The 'Law Of Twos And Threes' Shareholder Wipeout: Under the terms of the bankruptcy deal, Hertz will be acquired by Knighthead Capital Management and Certares Management for $4.2 billion, leaving common shareholders with no remaining ownership stake in the company. This type of shareholder wipeout is typical in the bankruptcy process of large public corporations, according to Bloomberg. “To be clear: HTZGQ is 99% likely to be worth zero – yet yesterday it closed at $1.18, giving it a $185 million market cap,” Tilson said Wednesday. Tilson said absolutely no sophisticated or institutional investors still owned Hertz stock following the bankruptcy plan news, yet its share price was still above 90 cents as of Wednesday morning. He said the entirety of that $185 million market cap will be lost by “average folks” and on Reddit, Robinhood and other platforms who misinformed or misguided about the situation. Tilson called on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to restrict trading in bankrupt companies in the future to institutional investors only to help better protect retail traders in the future. Benzinga’s Take: Tilson has been all over the ridiculous trading in bankrupt Hertz since June 2020, when the stock was trading at $4.18. At the time, Tilson called the stock a “zero” when it gained 115% in a single day even after its bankruptcy filing. Photo credit: Raysonho, Wikimedia Latest Ratings for HTZ DateFirmActionFromTo Apr 2020BarclaysDowngradesEqual-WeightUnderweight Apr 2020JP MorganDowngradesNeutralUnderweight Apr 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweight View More Analyst Ratings for HTZ View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElizabeth Warren's Wealth Tax Proposal: What You Should KnowThis Day In Market History: NYSE Shuts Down For 11 Days In 1933© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Georgia governor says he would ‘absolutely’ back Trump as 2024 nominee despite former president’s calls for his resignation

    Brian Kemp says ‘the president deserves a lot of credit and he’s not going away’

  • ‘Always up for a fight’: Mike Pompeo refuses to rule out presidential run on Hannity

    ‘I’m always up for a good fight,’ says Trump ally

  • Moscow, pledging retaliation, calls U.S. sanctions 'anti-Russian lunge'

    Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said late on Tuesday that new sanctions imposed by the United States were evidence of a "hostile anti-Russian lunge" and said it would retaliate to what it described as another blow to U.S.-Russia ties. In President Joe Biden's most direct challenge yet to the Kremlin, the United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions to punish Russia for what it described as Moscow's attempt to poison opposition politician Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent last year.

  • India's foreign minister travels to Bangladesh amid Rohingya repatriation crisis

    India's foreign minister arrived in Bangladesh on Thursday ahead of a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid efforts to resolve the fate of 81 Rohingya refugees who are on a boat adrift in international waters. Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar will hold talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart on water sharing, trade and border issues, said two Indian officials in New Delhi. "Of course, the Rohingya refugee issue will come up during the Indian minister's day-long visit but the prime agenda will remain around Modi's upcoming visit," said a senior foreign ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

  • 16 Best Poufs, Ottomans, and Footstools for Your Every Need

    Footrest, coffee table, laptop stand, bar cart—these tiny but mighty multipurpose pieces get it all doneOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden response to Khashoggi investigation 'shocking,' U.N. official says

    The U.N. official who investigated the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi sharply criticized President Biden’s response to the killing, saying his administration’s failure to sanction Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a “dangerous” message to world leaders.

  • ‘Textbook voter suppression’: How Trump’s stolen election lies are shaping the future of democracy

    Republicans in 43 states have introduced more than 250 bills restricting voting rights, underscoring urgency in Congress to pass sweeping elections legislation, Alex Woodward reports

  • Macron spares Paris region from weekend lockdown, for now

    The French government spared the Paris region from a weekend coronavirus lockdown for now and pledged to accelerate the vaccine rollout in two dozen high-risk zones in an effort to ease the load on hospitals and stave off further restrictions. President Emmanuel Macron is determined to keep the economy open as long as possible even as the COVID-19 infection rate rises nationally. Prime Minister Jean Castex did however announce on Thursday a weekend lockdown for the northerly Pas-de-Calais area, like that already imposed on the French Riviera.

  • A Japanese entrepreneur is selecting 8 people for the first civilian trip to the moon and you could join the crew

    Pre-registration for the trip is open through March 14, and an initial screening process will begin March 21, according to the mission website.

  • Gloves that give people with tremor a helping hand

    These gloves give people with a tremor a helping handUK start-up GyroGear has invented this wearable technologyto help people with debilitating shakes regain control of their hands(SOUNDBITE) (English) GORDON MCCABE, GYROGEAR DEVELOPMENT MANAGER SAYING: "The GyroGove is essentially, you have what we call our little puck which sits on the back of the hand. It is a spinning flywheel and while that spins, that flywheel, it exerts a gyroscopic force. So much like a spinning top that will always stay upright as long as it's spinning, your hand will always stay level while the flywheel is spinning."56-year-old Jenny Field has had to develop a range of strategiesto cope with her tremors(SOUNDBITE) (English) JENNY FIELD, ESSENTIALTREMOR SUFFERER, SAYING:"Essential Tremor is quite a hidden disability. You don't see how much it affects us, how our muscles hurt, the beating they take with the tremor on the move all day. As soon as you put GyroGlove on it puts your muscles at ease because they are not under so much pressure all the time so it just frees you up. You can enjoy your hobbies more, you could work more effectively at typing. The GyroGlove is huge because there is not a lot out there to help us."

  • 9 of the Best Outdoor Rugs That Literally Ground Any Space

    High-traffic areas are about to meet their matchOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Fox Sports reportedly gave Skip Bayless a $32 million contract to keep him from going back to ESPN

    Skip Bayless is reportedly staying at Fox Sports for a reported $8 million per year after ESPN pursued him with offers in the same salary range.

  • A New Orleans police officer groomed and raped a 14-year-old girl he was assigned to take to a rape kit exam, a lawsuit alleges

    The lawsuit alleges the officer began grooming the girl as they sat in the waiting room of a New Orleans children's hospital.