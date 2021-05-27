Stellantis Is Growing Its Heritage Parts Division

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

More parts are being included than before…

When you hear the name “Mopar” you probably think of Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and Chrysler. Some might go so far as to include Fiat and maybe a few of the other Italians. Now a new expansion of the Stellantis Heritage Parts division in cooperation with Mopar could be expanding the definition further.

Whether you agree with that expended definition or not, the good news is the result of this expansion is more parts for classic cars from the Stellantis lineup. However, this doesn’t mean every Stellantis brand is included in the expansion, which is admittedly pretty narrow at this point.

For now, only Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Lancia, and Abarth are part of Heritage Parts, which was launched back in 2019. That might change in the future and we wouldn’t be too shocked if it did, but for the moment it’s still an Italians-only club. Through Heritage Parts, owners of certain classic models can get components faithfully reproduced at factory specifications.

image credit: Stellantis

Back when Heritage Parts launched, it only offered front and rear bumpers for the Lancia Delta HF integrale and Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evoluzione. Then it expanded to offer bumpers for the Alfa Romeo 147 GTA as well as a car care set for vintage models.

This latest expansion includes steel body panels for the Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evoluzione. While they’re made used the same low-carbon steel, additional galvanization improves quality beyond the original.

We’ve seen similar legacy parts programs recently launched by other automakers, in particularly Japanese companies like Toyota, Mazda, and Nissan. It’s great that owners of classic cars don’t have to rely on what they can find through junk yards or online communities to replace components in their ride.

Heritage Parts is able to offer the genuine parts since the Italians have retained the original molds and materials. That means perfect fitment and the same kind of quality owners have come to expect from the factory.

If you’re looking to order some Heritage Parts, you need to do it through the Stellantis Authorized Network or the Mopar Store.

