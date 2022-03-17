Stellantis to halt Italy's Melfi plant again due to chip shortage -union

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Stellantis is seen on a company's building in Velizy-Villacoublay near Paris
·1 min read

MILAN (Reuters) -Carmaker Stellantis will again stop operations at its Melfi plant in Italy for seven working days due to semiconductor shortages, a union representative said on Thursday.

Operations will be stopped on Saturday and restarted on March 28 due to a lack of engine control units due to the chip shortage, said Marco Lomio, local head of UILM metalworkers union.

"When parts are shipped we work, when we don't receive them, we don't work, that's the situation," Lomio said.

A spokesman for Stellantis said: "From the beginning of the crisis, we drive our activity daily, plant by plant ...taking into account the different situations we are facing."

The new stoppage, which will affect all of Melfi's more than 7,000 workers, follows a similar 10-day production freeze at the facility earlier this month in response to the global chip shortage and a protest by truck drivers.

A worsening in microchip supply conditions triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine has also pushed Stellantis to plan a slowdown of production rates at Melfi, where it produces vehicles including Compass and Renegade Jeep models, from April 4.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Jason Neely)

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix to crack down on sharing passwords

    The streaming service will test charging subscribers more per month for sharing passwords due to decreasing revenue.

  • Italy to announce plan to scrap COVID restrictions

    The Italian government was set to announce a two-step plan on Thursday scrapping most of its coronavirus restrictions as the country nears the end of its state of emergency. Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government was to meet to approve a plan to soften the curbs, a cabinet statement said. Draghi and Health Minister Roberto Speranza will hold a news conference afterwards to detail the decisions.

  • Fast delivery startup Getir closes funding round with $12 billion valuation

    Turkish fast delivery company Getir has closed a $768 million funding round, valuing the company at around $12 billion, a few months after it expanded to the United States, the company said on Thursday. The series E funding round was led by Mubadala.

  • MDMA use drops due to COVID lockdowns, other drugs rise -EU report

    The closure of nightclubs and bars during COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe is likely behind a significant drop in the use of party drug MDMA last year but consumption of other substances such as cocaine and cannabis kept rising, an EU study said on Thursday. Conducted by the Lisbon-based European Union drugs agency (EMCDDA), a study of wastewater from nearly 45 million people in 75 European cities revealed that the use of most drugs, except MDMA, increased last year. "The results show both a rise and spread for most of the substances studied, reflecting a drugs problem that is both pervasive and complex," EMCDDA director Alexis Goosdeel said in a statement.

  • War in Ukraine wheat belt hits Egyptian pockets

    Soaring bread prices sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine have bitten into the purchasing power of consumers in Egypt, a leading importer of wheat from the former Soviet states.

  • Country star Kane Brown leads nominees for CMT Music Awards

    Kane Brown is the leading nominee for the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which celebrates the best in country music videos. Brown's four nominations for the fan-voted awards show, airing live from Nashville on CBS April 11, include the top honor of video of the year along with male video of the year, both for his hit “One Mississippi,” CMT announced Wednesday. Kelsea Ballerini, who co-hosted the show with Brown last year and will do the same this year with actor Anthony Mackie, is nominated for three awards including video of the year.

  • Since 2013, Indian billionaires have created more wealth than London’s GDP

    The star of Indian billionaires continues to rise, the pandemic-led slump aside. India added 51 billionaires in 2021, ranking it third among countries with the most number of new wealthy business persons, according to the M3M Hurun Global Rich List for 2022. India now has over 250 billionaires, compared to China’s 1,133 and the US’s 716.

  • What Democrats don't get about gas prices

    None of the proposals for lowering oil and gas prices would address the economic fundamentals that dominate the US energy industry.

  • Could the Keystone XL pipeline help lower U.S. gas prices?

    As prices at the pump surge, GOP leaders see the suspended oil pipeline as a solution. But the answer isn't so simple.

  • Gas prices are already expected to top $5 a gallon, but experts lay out a scenario that could be much worse

    High gas prices are here to stay due to the Ukraine war. And it may have a huge impact on the economy.

  • Why ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Other Large Oil Stocks Crashed Today

    Oil and gas stocks got hammered again this morning to extend their losses from yesterday. Most stocks from the sector are trading deep in the red around Tuesday noon as the market awaited oil cartel OPEC's monthly oil market report. Oil prices are plunging just as swiftly as they rose in recent weeks, and that's triggered a massive sell-off in oil and gas stocks.

  • What’s driving up gas prices? And why won’t the White House help | Opinion

    When a news anchor confronted Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm about high gasoline prices and asked about the Biden administration’s plan to increase oil production in America, she burst into laughter.

  • Airlines bump ticket prices in response to high fuel costs

    As airlines have increased their prices amid rising fuel costs, the demand for flights remains higher than ever. Delta Air Lines will raise ticket prices by about 10 percent each way to cover the rising fuel prices, while United and Southwest Airlines also said they have raised the ticket prices, according to Reuters."We can make money at oil prices of $100 a barrel or higher, and we will," Chief Executive of American Airlines Doug Parker said,...

  • Throwing gas on culture war flames

    The truth about gasoline prices: Don't blame Joe Biden.

  • Oil Prices Drop Below $100 — Will Gas Prices Decrease Too?

    In late February -- as the world faced the prospect of Russia invading Ukraine -- oil prices rose to just under $100 a barrel. By March 7, 2022, Brent crude, the world oil benchmark, had reached...

  • The Keystone XL pipeline has nothing to do with gas prices

    Republican mythmakers want you to believe Biden blocked tons of oil from the US market. But the oil is still there.

  • Carmakers: VW warns on war; COVID dogs Toyota

    STORY: Carmakers were already struggling with production problems. Now a mix of old and new worries may be about to make things a whole lot worse. Volkswagen said Tuesday (March 15) that the war in Ukraine had thrown its outlook for the year into doubt. It’s struggling with a lack of key parts called wiring harnesses that are normally made in the country. They bundle up the miles of cables that go into each car. Chief Executive Herbert Diess: "We receive wiring harnesses from the Ukraine from nine to 11 plants, of which nine are working on reduced capacity."The German giant says rising raw material costs will also drive up prices for both electric and conventional vehicles. Those comments came as similar factors drove Tesla to raise its prices for the second time in days. Meanwhile, Toyota is grappling with old foes. The Japanese firm said Tuesday that it would make extra cuts to production due to a shortage of computer chips. That came only days after it announced an expected reduction of up to 20% in domestic output over the April-June quarter. Toyota has also said it will stop production at a joint-venture plant in China due to new curbs related to the global health crisis. Carmakers around the world have been plagued by parts shortages, due to a mix of surging demand for electronics, and lockdown-related disruption to supply chains. Toyota, VW and other firms have now also had to shut plants in Russia due to the conflict in Ukraine.

  • Oil enters a bear market on China lockdowns, as OPEC leaves demand forecast ‘under assessment’

    Oil prices on Tuesday drop to levels not seen since the initial days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and enter a bear market, marked by a more than 20% drop from their recent highs.

  • Surging oil prices won't drive stagflation in the US but investors should focus on 'snapping up' quality stocks in 5 key sectors, Morgan Stanley says

    US gas prices have hit an average of $4.32 a gallon since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine at the end of February.

  • Yuan Jumps After Report on Saudis Weighing Its Use in Oil Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese yuan reversed earlier declines following a report by Dow Jones that Saudi Arabia is in active talks with Beijing to price some of its oil sales to China in the currency.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid R