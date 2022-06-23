Stellantis to halt Melfi plant again due to chip shortage

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Stellantis is seen on a company's building in Velizy-Villacoublay near Paris
·1 min read

MILAN (Reuters) -Carmaker Stellantis will stop operations at its key Melfi plant in southern Italy from late June 28 to July 2 due to a "structural" shortage of semiconductors, the UILM union said on Thursday.

A spokesman for the Italian-French carmaker confirmed the news and said it had been taking decisions on its operations on a day-by-day, plant-by-plant basis since the start of the COVID pandemic.

"We don't expect to see a stabilization until the end of 2022," the spokesman said.

The new stoppage - which will follow a production freeze between Friday last week and Saturday this week - means the Melfi plant will have only been operating for seven days in June, UILM metalworkers union said in a statement.

Marco Lomio, the head of UILM for Basilicata Region, where Melfi is located, said he feared July could be even worse.

"The company told us they had no visibility on supplies," he told Reuters.

Stellantis produces vehicles including Compass and Renegade Jeep models in Melfi, where it employs more than 7,000 workers.

The group on Wednesday said that production halts were also affecting two of its plants in France.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing Federico Maccioni and Andrew Heavens)

Recommended Stories

  • Russian e-commerce firm Ozon starts selling goods via parallel imports mechanism

    Russian e-commerce firm Ozon said on Thursday it had started selling goods through a parallel imports mechanism on its platform, benefiting from legislation Russia has brought in to try to limit the impact of Western sanctions. Hit by unprecedented sanctions and supply chain issues, Russia has legalised so-called parallel imports, which allow retailers to import products from abroad without the trademark owner's permission. "Goods imported with the help of parallel imports are available on Ozon," the company told Reuters.

  • U.S. CDC advisers weigh Moderna COVID vaccine for teens, older children

    Should they vote to recommend its use, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky must then sign off for the U.S. government to start rolling the Moderna vaccine out for these children and teens. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, based on similar messenger RNA technology, has been available for teens for over a year and for children aged 5-11 since October. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in November delayed a decision on Moderna's shot in the age group now under consideration on concerns that it could cause heart inflammation, particularly in younger men, at higher rates than the Pfizer vaccine.

  • Manager indicted for killing tenant with machete, DA says

    The manager of a South Memphis rooming house was indicted in the death of a tenant last year who was killed with a machete following an argument over parking.

  • Michigan to destroy some blood spots in fight over consent

    The state of Michigan has agreed to destroy more than 3 million dried blood spots taken from babies and kept in storage, a partial settlement in an ongoing lawsuit over consent and privacy in the digital age. A blood spot from each child is stored in Lansing while five more are sent to the Michigan Neonatal Biobank in Detroit for safekeeping under climate-controlled conditions. Scientists can pay a fee to use the Detroit-stored samples for various research projects.

  • Tech war: Shenzhen recruits Japanese semiconductor heavyweight as China moves to challenge US, Korean dominance in memory chips

    A newly created chip start-up owned by the Shenzhen government has recruited a Japanese semiconductor industry heavyweight in the latest sign of China's ambition to take a bigger share of the global DRAM market dominated by US and South Korean players. Shenzhen SwaySure Technology, incorporated in March 2022 as part of the southern Chinese city's plan to become a semiconductor hub, last week named 74-year-old Yukio Sakamoto, former chief executive of Japanese DRAM maker Elpida Memory and more re

  • Exclusive-Inside the hangar at the centre of $1 billion Airbus-Qatar jet dispute

    DOHA (Reuters) -Two high-tech Airbus A350 jets sit idle with their windows taped and engines covered in a floodlit hangar in the Gulf, hobbled by an international legal dispute between European industrial giant Airbus and Qatar's national carrier. From a distance, the planes might seem like any other long-haul jetliners crowding the busy Doha hub. The two planes, worth around $300 million combined according to analysts, are among 23 grounded A350s at the centre of a $1 billion London court battle over whether the damage represents a potential safety risk, something Airbus strongly denies.

  • Gas Prices Are Coming Down, With or Without Biden’s Tax Holiday

    Prices are falling on their own and should drop even more. Besides a tax break wouldn't save drivers all that much anyway.

  • China's CATL to produce next-generation EV battery in 2023

    Chinese battery giant CATL will start mass production next year of its latest generation product, with greater efficiency that lets electric cars drive longer distances on each charge, the company said on Thursday. The world's biggest battery maker is scrambling to retain its top position against competition from rivals such as BYD, which will soon start supplying batteries to Tesla. CATL's new battery, called Qilin, will boost volume utilisation rate to 72%, the world's highest, versus 50% for its first generation launched in 2019, the firm said, and increase the battery system's energy density to 255 Wh/kg.

  • Toyota tells American bZ4X electric crossover owners to park their cars immediately [Updated]

    Toyota is recalling its new bZ4X electric car before it has a chance to hit U.S. showrooms.

  • A muted Chinese shopping festival signals bleak times ahead for retailers

    This year, for China's major "618" shopping festival, JD. com, a leading Chinese e-commerce site, saw its slowest sales growth ever. Amidst rising unemployment and China's zero-covid policy, consumers aren't spending.

  • Gas prices are falling nationwide. Will California drivers see some relief?

    The price of regular gas dipped under $5 across the nation for the first time in nine weeks. What will that mean for California drivers?

  • Target CEO says Biden's gas tax holiday would only 'fuel the demand' without fixing any of the supply problems

    "It's time to fundamentally change the supply and demand curves for fuel and transportation," the retail executive told the Economic Club of New York.

  • Gas prices are headed to $6 by Labor Day — here are the main reasons for that

    President Biden’s recent letter to refiners to complain of high gasoline prices is the only positive action he can take on behalf of consumers. Here’s why: shrinking U.S. refining capacity even as oil (CL) output recovers from COVID-19 pandemic lows, and a well-known shift in European demand away from Russia has cut into U.S. stockpiles more deeply than many realize. The first big policy shift occurred in 1973 — the year Biden joined the Senate — when President Nixon removed President Eisenhower’s oil import quota to fight inflation.

  • U.S. refiners to urge White House not to ban fuel exports -sources

    U.S. refiners will try to convince the Biden administration not to ban exports of U.S. fuel to combat record gas prices during a meeting scheduled for Thursday, according to sources familiar with the plans. The White House has called an emergency meeting with top U.S. refiners to discuss ways to bring down record gas prices that have driven inflation to 40-year highs. The meeting follows weeks of mudslinging between U.S. President Joe Biden and oil companies over who is to blame for the price spikes, which are affecting consumers worldwide.

  • Piedmont Lithium looks abroad amid North Carolina uncertainty

    Piedmont Lithium Inc's first steps toward securing lithium supplies will be in Quebec or Ghana, not the United States, as an intensifying North Carolina regulatory review delays the miner's goal of anchoring America's electric vehicle battery renaissance. The delay has forced Piedmont to expand its strategy beyond its proposed North Carolina mine - a project it has touted as the best way to help secure American energy independence, but one that now faces a regulatory quagmire - and fund mines abroad. "We think two of our projects will happen faster than our Carolina Lithium project: Quebec and Ghana," said Chief Executive Keith Phillips.

  • Volkswagen CEO says the shift away from Russian energy is not happening fast enough and car plants could be at risk

    VW boss Herbert Diess said the German carmaker was preparing for the possibility of a disruption to Russian gas.

  • 2 reasons U.S. airlines are better able to handle a recession, according to Citi

    A looming recession, high fuel prices, and labor pressures are 'legitimate' risks that U.S. airlines face, but this isn't 2008, Citi says.

  • Airbus-Qatar jet dispute: Inside the hangar

    STORY: Sitting idle in Qatar's capital Doha, these two Airbus 350 jets look like any other long-haul jetliners.But they are are among 23 grounded A350s at the center of a legal dispute between Airbus and Qatar's national carrier.Last year, Qatar Airways launched legal action against the European plane maker at London's High Court, arguing that the planes were not safe to fly - something Airbus strongly denies.Reuters journalists obtained a rare on-site visit to view the planes for themselves.They found what appeared to be evidence of damage to the surface of parts of the wings, tail and hull.In some areas including on the curved wingtips, the protective lightning mesh that sits between the hull and the paint appeared exposed and corroded.In other parts it appeared to be missing, leaving areas of the composite hull exposed.Reuters requested the site visit on the sidelines of an airline industry meeting in Doha this week.At the event, the CEO of Qatar Airways, Akbar Al Baker said the dispute with Airbus was far from over:"On the personal level I am friends with everybody but when it comes to an issue with my company, then it's a different story. If things were settled, we would not be still waiting for the trial to happen next year.”Airbus acknowledges quality flaws to the A350s, but denies they pose any safety risk.European regulators have also declared the aircraft safe.Qatar Airways, supported by its own national regulator, has argued this can't be known until further analysis, and it is refusing to take more of the planes.The dispute has riveted the intensely private global jet industry. Unless there is a settlement first, the two sides are heading towards a rare court clash next year - with the eyes of the rest of the industry on how it plays out .

  • Oil falls around 3% as investors eye U.S. Fed rate hikes

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices tumbled around 3% on Wednesday as investors worried that rate hikes by the Federal Reserve could push the U.S. economy into recession, dampening demand for fuel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell $3.33, or 3%, to settle at $106.19 a barrel. Oil prices pared losses, however, during the session after Fed Chair Jerome Powell pledged an "overarching focus" on bringing down inflation and reiterated that ongoing increases in the central bank's policy rate would be appropriate, with the pace depending on the economic outlook.

  • Oil is heading for its first monthly loss of 2022 as fears of recession gather pace — and traders are starting to bet it's got further to fall

    The options market is showing that traders are starting to think oil could be as much as 25% lower by the end of this year.