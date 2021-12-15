Stellantis honors Oxford Community
Stellantis in Auburn Hills is honoring the victims in the Oxford High School shooting.
Holly Madison calls her first date with Hugh Hefner a "traumatic experience" in new podcast interview.
‘The audacity,’ one person commented in response to man’s behaviour
Over 37 million Americans are living with kidney disease, also known as renal disease, a progressive condition that causes a gradual loss of normal kidney function over time. However, experts warn that the vast majority of those with the condition are unaware of their diagnosis. In fact, according to Joseph Vassalotti, MD, Chief Medical Officer at the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), just "10 percent of people with chronic kidney disease know that they have it."That's because symptoms tend to b
ORLANDO, Fla. — Three residents of The Villages were recently arrested and face charges of casting more than one vote during the 2020 election, according to affidavits. Joan Halstead, Jay Ketcik and John Rider all face felony charges of casting more than one ballot in an election, arrest reports provided by the office of Ocala-based State Attorney Bill Gladson show. The complainant against the ...
YouTubeA referee stabbed in the head multiple times by a pro wrestler during a choreographed stunt gone haywire says he’s a disabled combat veteran whose PTSD was triggered by the shocking episode.Lando Deltoro, who served in the Navy as a hospital corpsman, told The Daily Beast on Tuesday that he went into hypovolemic shock in the ring—extreme blood loss that can cause the body’s organs to suddenly shut down—which a still-woozy Deltoro said set off a panic attack as he was rushed to a Dallas em
Clayton Cope was one of six Amazon workers killed when a tornado struck in Illinois. His sister said Amazon treated its workers as "replaceable."
Both Spike Lee and Pete Davidson were sitting courtside, and their reactions were priceless.
A TikTok trend really has become a nuisance.
Two shots of J&J's vaccine yields fewer side effects than three shots of Pfizer or Moderna, new CDC data shows.
After the Chiefs demolished the Raiders on Sunday, coaches Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy didn’t immediately go home. Instead, they traveled half a mile across the parking lot.
Scientists say they finally have an explanation for a mystifying, bright blue light that came from deep in space. Three years ago, astronomers were stunned to see a bright blue flash that came out of the spiral arm of a distant galaxy, some 200 million light-years away. It looked like a supernova, but it was even brighter and faster than those already extreme events. Scientists found that it consisted not only of the bright flash of light, but also pulsing and powerful X-rays, with hundreds of millions of such pulses being traced back to the same object.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had some hilarious feedback for NFL analyst Tony Romo after yesterday's game against the Buffalo Bills.
The trout was estimated to be 38.2 pounds, based on the fish’s measurements of 41 inches in length and 27 inches in girth.
Grisham says Trump is likely furious with Meadows for turning over documents, including communications with top Republicans, concerning January 6.
Nicole Richie is the star of her own solo holiday card photo this year
The fallout from a controversial and spectacular finish to the season continues to divide the racing world
The #49ers left Cincinnati with a win and a couple injuries to keep an eye on. An update from Kyle Shanahan:
The message was not broadcast on the world TV feed but was audible on seven-times champion Hamilton’s onboard channel on F1TV
A hearing found the six players “were guilty of multiple offenses and a variety of match-fixing charges."
A Pennsylvania man who planted bombs at a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020 won’t spend any more time in jail after a district court […]