Stellantis idles Illinois plant, takes step toward closure

FILE - The Ram 1500 Revolution electric battery powered pickup truck is displayed during the Stellantis keynote at the CES tech show Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. Stellantis is moving closer to closing its factory in Belvidere, Illinois, to prepare for the costly transition to electric vehicles. (AP Photo/John Locher, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
1
TOM KRISHER
·3 min read

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is moving closer to closing its factory in Belvidere, Illinois, as it prepares for the costly transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles.

The factory, which now employs about 1,350 workers, officially was placed on “idle” by the company on Tuesday. That term means it intends to shut down the plant.

Belvidere's future is likely to be a lightning-rod issue in national contract talks coming up this summer with the United Auto Workers union, one that could bring a painful strike.

In a statement Tuesday, the UAW said that the decision to idle the plant will not go uncontested.

“This economic dislocation is a choice made by Stellantis to reap even higher profit,” union Vice President Rich Boyer said in a statement. "We will highlight their corporate greed to workers, community, taxpayers, and consumers.”

In a meeting with reporters Tuesday, Carlos Tavares, CEO of the company formed by combining Fiat Chrysler and France's PSA Peugeot, said Stellantis is “looking for solutions” for Belvidere, which now has no new vehicle to build. The last Jeep Cherokee small SUV rolled off the plant's assembly line on Tuesday.

The company, Tavares said, is executing a transformation to electric vehicles, which are 40% more expensive to make than those with internal combustion engines. Stellantis, he said, can't pass the increased costs to consumers because many wouldn't be able to afford new cars. It also can't sell EVs at a loss, so it's left with absorbing the added costs.

“We need to adapt to this new world,” Tavares said. “The reality of the transformation of the market is the reality that we need to face.”

He said the company is not seeking specific concessions from the Belvidere plant. “This is a global issue. This is not a Belvidere issue,” he said.

Stellantis, Tavares said, has to optimize its manufacturing and distribution footprints. "If we don' fix it then everybody's going to be in trouble," he said.

But UAW President Ray Curry said the company's “ill-advised decision” will disrupt lives, uproot families and cause repercussions through the regional parts supply chain network. Shawn Fain, his opponent in a UAW officers' election that is coming to an end soon, said the union should have enforced clauses in its contract that prevent plants from being closed.

The union said it has negotiated, and Tavares said the company has agreed to, retirement packages as well as voluntary termination and pre-retirement leaves for workers. It's also working on relocation for interested workers, the UAW statement said. The union says about 2,300 employees are affected.

The Belvidere plant could wind up making Stellantis the lead company in contract talks that open this summer with the Detroit Three automakers. As a potential warning to the automakers, the union last week raised strike pay from $400 to $500 per week.

In the past two years the UAW has become more aggressive against employers as workers have become more scarce. It has gone on strike against CNH Industrial, Deere & Co., the University of California system and Volvo Trucks to win larger pay raises and other benefits.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to nominate Julie Su as next US labor secretary

    President Joe Biden is nominating Julie Su, the current deputy and former California official, as his next labor secretary, replacing the departing incumbent, former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. Su, a civil rights attorney and former head of California's labor department, was central to negotiations between labor and freight rail companies late last year, working to avert an economically debilitating strike. If confirmed by the Senate, Su would also be the first Asian-American in the Biden administration to serve in the Cabinet at the secretary level.

  • Google Union Helps Bag Pay Hike For Contract Workers, Sees Room For More

    On Monday, the Alphabet Workers Union said that thousands of contract employees evaluating the quality of Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google search and advertising won a pay hike that brought workers’ wages up to $15 an hour. The AWU estimated that up to 5,000 workers received the raise, which resulted in “millions in collective salary increases for workers,” Bloomberg reports. The pay hike came after AWU staged rallies on both U.S. coasts to highlight labor conditions and peti

  • NYC taxi union strikes at LaGuardia; Uber says rides out of airport increased

    The New York Taxi Workers Alliance went on strike against Uber and Lyft at LaGuardia airport in New York City on Sunday, though Uber claims rides went up during the strike.

  • Biden taps 'wage theft' opponent Julie Su as labor secretary

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated Labor Department Deputy Secretary Julie Su to head the agency after current Secretary Marty Walsh departs next month. "Julie has spent her life fighting to make sure that everyone has a fair shot, that no community is overlooked, and that no worker is left behind," Biden said in a statement. "Over several decades, Julie has led the largest state labor department in the nation, cracked down on wage theft, fought to protect trafficked workers, increased the minimum wage, created good-paying, high-quality jobs, and established and enforced workplace safety standards," he said.

  • What an off-the-radar teachers union election means for the education of L.A. children

    The union that staged a strike and pushed hard for COVID safety — inspiring love and loathing among parents — is electing its leaders.

  • Strikes ground flights at German airports

    STORY: Monday (February 27) saw fresh chaos for air travellers in Germany. Hundreds of flights were grounded by strikes at Duesseldorf and Cologne Bonn airports. The stoppage was called last week by the Verdi workers’ union. It said there was no alternative after talks on pay for airport workers broke down. On Monday, union secretary Ozay Tarim said there would soon be more negotiations: “We will hold talks with the employers in March and our goal is of course to reach a deal. But if the employers continue to refuse to come up with a proposal, the workers’ reaction will be clear: we will respond with a strike which is not what we want but if the employers don’t cooperate, this will be the result.”Tarim says the union is asking for extra pay on Sundays and public holidays, as airports are round-the-clock operations. On Monday the Dusseldorf and Cologne hubs were largely deserted as passengers were informed in time to change their plans. Major carriers at the airport include Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines.Earlier this year, unions brought flights to a standstill at seven German airports including Frankfurt and Munich. The stoppages affected nearly 300,000 passengers.

  • ISS urges Starbucks shareholders back review of labor policies

    Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) on Monday recommended that Starbucks shareholders back a proposal for an outside examination of the coffee chain's labor policies in light of its response to union organizing at hundreds of U.S. cafes. Investors are slated to vote on a number of proposals at the company's March 23 annual shareholder meeting, including one aimed at understanding whether some of Starbucks' treatment of unionizing baristas violates its own state policies in support of collective bargaining.

  • Amazon Workers Strike in Coventry for Second Day

    Amazon workers at a Coventry warehouse took industrial action for a second day on Tuesday, February 28, as they picketed for increased pay.GMB Union led the second day of strikes with 350 Amazon workers walking out in a campaign for increased wages. Their pay had been raised just 50p, the union said.Union official Stuart Richards said “this is how we’re going to make Amazon pay the workers a decent wage”.The union said there would be another strike on March 2, and also on March 13-17. Credit: Stuart Richards via Storyful

  • Amazon workers in Coventry take second day of strike action

    Union members at a distribution centre in Coventry take a second day of action in a row over pay.

  • Train and Tube strikes 2023: March and April dates and the services affected

    Commuters are facing fresh travel chaos over Easter after rail workers and Tube drivers voted to stage further strikes over next month and April amid an ongoing row over pay.

  • WGA asks members to vote on key demands in bargaining with studios

    The Writers Guild of America has asked its members to vote on a list of key proposals that will guide negotiations with the major studios in the spring.

  • Now That Tucker Carlson Has Jan. 6 Footage, Majorie Taylor Greene Is Changing Her Tune

    The far-right congresswoman now says releasing certain footage would be "foolish" after Republicans shared video with Tucker Carlson.

  • Tom Brady Is Reportedly Considering a 180-Degree Career Change That His 'Inner Circle' Absolutely Hates

    Now that Tom Brady has officially retired and he’s taking a year off before launching his Fox Sports broadcasting career, the rumors about the former NFL star are flying around. The latest tale is a wild one that would have the 45-year-old athlete taking the stage… as a stand-up comedian. While this possible career change […]

  • Drones Attack Russia From All Sides

    Evgenia Novozhenina/ReutersChaos erupted in Russia overnight as drones swarmed multiple regions, sparking an explosion at an oil depot and the deployment of fighter jets near St. Petersburg, according to local reports.One strike at around 2 a.m. in the Krasnodar region was less than 100 feet from a Russian Defense Ministry barracks, the independent Agentstvo News reports. Two drones filled with explosives landed at a nearby Rosneft oil depot in Tuapse, sparking a blaze that was “quickly extingui

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was ‘attacked’ by ‘insane’ woman in restaurant

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said she was “attacked” by an “insane” woman in a restaurant on Monday night. “I was attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane women and screamed at by her adult son,” Greene said in a tweet. “They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other…

  • Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back At Trump In Absolutely Blistering Monologue

    The late night host spoke out in his first show since revelations that Trump tried to have him censored.

  • Titans dropped off Taylor Lewan’s belongings at his front door

    After cutting him this past week, the Titans saved Taylor Lewan the trip and dropped off his stuff at his front door.

  • This quarterback took a $3.94M pay cut to get back on the field so his kids could see him play. Here’s the lesson bosses need to learn from his decision

    AJ McCarron was happy to take a 98% pay cut—which has drawn praise from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

  • How Olivia Dunne turned the male gaze into a gymnastics empire

    Gymnastics asks its most promising athletes to give everything. Now the LSU star is repurposing herself into the lucrative main event

  • Matthew McConaughey’s Look-Alike Sons Are All Grown Up In Rare Picture

    Matthew McConaughey gave his and Camila Alves’ youngest son Livingston an at-home haircut that sparked quite the response.