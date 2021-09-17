Stellantis and Jeep® Brand Lead the Motor City Pride Parade

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. --News Direct-- Stellantis

A specially wrapped 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe will serve as the grand marshal vehicle of the Motor City Pride parade. All Jeep vehicles in the parade will have specially designed rainbow grille inserts, with one of the Jeep Wrangler 4xes wrapped with messages of hope, acceptance and encouragement from Stellantis employees, and Jeep Brand social media fans and followers.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., September 17, 2021 /3BL Media/ - Detroit will again show off the colors of the rainbow this weekend, Sept. 18-19, celebrating lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning (LGBTQ) culture at Motor City Pride, an annual two-day festival and parade that is the largest LGBTQ gathering in Michigan.

As a lead sponsor of the festival and parade, Stellantis and the Jeep® brand will celebrate its longstanding commitment to LGBTQ employees, communities, customers and issues.

A specially wrapped 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe will serve as the grand marshal vehicle of the Motor City Pride parade, which starts at noon (start point at the intersection of Fort and Griswold streets) on Sept. 19 and ends at Hart Plaza.

There will also be a second Jeep Wrangler 4xe in the parade, as well as a Jeep Gladiator and an all-new, Detroit-built, Jeep Grand Cherokee L – the first ever Grand Cherokee with three rows of seats.

All Jeep vehicles in the parade will have specially designed rainbow grille inserts, with one of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe SUVs wrapped with messages of hope, acceptance and encouragement from Stellantis employees and Jeep brand social media fans and followers.

This year's grand marshals are essential workers.

“Motor City Pride is an important way for Stellantis and the Jeep brand to celebrate our diverse and inclusive work culture and to show our commitment to our diverse customers and communities,” said Jim Morrison, Vice President, Jeep Brand – North America. “Over its 80-year history, the Jeep brand has led the way in freedom and authenticity, and we are proud to lead this year’s parade with a specially wrapped Jeep Wrangler 4xe to show our continued longstanding support for Motor City Pride and the LGBTQ community.”

The power behind the sponsorship of Motor City Pride is the company’s LGBTQ Business Resource Group, Prism.

Prism is one of 11 Business Resource Groups at Stellantis representing a range of affinity communities, including African ancestry, Hispanic, Asian, LGBTQ, veterans, Middle Eastern, disabled, Native American and women.

Stellantis Business Resource Groups are employee-directed and individually and collectively pursue initiatives that enhance the Stellantis North America work culture by focusing on career development of members, celebrating multicultural differences and bringing value to the company and external communities through volunteer, charitable and strategic activities.

The company was recognized as a leader among U.S. employers for providing domestic partner benefits to its employees in 2000 and has consistently achieved high scores on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index since the benchmark was established.

The company recently earned meaningful acknowledgement of its diversity leadership when the editors of the respected DiversityInc magazine named Stellantis to the magazine's 2021 list of Top 50 Companies for Diversity.

Motor City PrideMotor City Pride is Michigan's largest pride celebration with more than 40,000 participants in an array of pride events. Motor City Pride is an entirely volunteer-run organization with a mission of spreading awareness through pride.

Jeep BrandBuilt on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

