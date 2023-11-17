Stellantis members vote to ratify UAW contract
United Auto Workers members at Stellantis have enough votes to ratify their contract with the company, following workers at General Motors.
That leaves only Ford still awaiting the outcome of a contract vote following the UAW's six-week strike against the three Detroit automakers. But that contract also seemed on track to pass with a wide margin as of Friday morning.
The votes mark the end of a tumultuous labor-management clash that drew in President Joe Biden, who made an unprecedented visit to the picket line and was deeply invested in the outcome.
Workers at Stellantis — the parent company of Chrysler — seemed on track to approve the contract at a more comfortable margin than at General Motors, according to a tracker from the union.
Stellantis and UAW both declined to comment.
Like at GM and Ford, the Stellantis contract includes 25 percent wage increases across its 4.5-year life, with even greater gains for some lower-paid workers.
The contracts across the companies also open doors for organizing workers at electric vehicle facilities, a crucial gain as UAW seeks more members amid the Biden-backed electric vehicle transition.