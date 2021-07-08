Stellantis: Most models to have electric versions by 2025

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2020 file photo, CEO of PSA Groupe Carlos Tavares arrives for the presentation of the company's 2019 full year results in Rueil-Malmaison, west of Paris. Stellantis is a little late to the global electric vehicle party, but on Thursday, July 8, 2021, it pledged to catch up and pass its competitors. Tavares says that by 2025, 98 percent of its models in Europe and North America will have electric versions. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TOM KRISHER
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is a little late to the global electric vehicle party, but on Thursday it pledged to catch up and pass its competitors.

CEO Carlos Tavares says that by 2025, 98% of its models in Europe and North America will have electric versions. He says the company that combined Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot is developing four electric vehicle platforms with ranges from 500 kilometers (311 miles) to 800 kilometers (497 miles).

The models include a fully electric Ram pickup and Jeep Grand Cherokee, as well as small cars. There even will be an electric Dodge muscle car. The company says it will use its electric commercial vehicle expertise from Europe to build EV models worldwide.

Tavares says Stellantis will spend no less than 30 billion euros ($35.6 billion) over the next five years on EVs. It will build five battery factories in the U.S. and Europe.

Stellantis says the Opel brand will go fully electric in Europe by 2028, with 100% of its vehicles in China being electric. It will bring back the Manta sports car with a fully electric version by the middle of the decade.

The company is unveiling its electric vehicle plans with a trans-Atlantic webcast on Thursday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EU to Propose New Agency for Crypto Crackdown

    Crypto-asset service providers would be obliged to collect and disclose data concerning originators and beneficiaries of transfers.

  • With prices of used vehicles soaring, now is the best time to sell your car - if you have one you don't need

    Prices for used car and trucks increased 10% in April and 7.3% in May, the highest of any consumer spending category.

  • What to do with your unused sandbags after Tropical Storm Elsa

    So Tropical Storm Elsa didn't warrant that many sandbags after all, huh? Better safe — and crafty — than sorry.If they're unused, Pinellas County says you can save them for the next big storm or use them for landscaping. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Here are a few other ideas: Start a neighborhood sandcastle contest.Build a sandbox for the kids (or adults).Make candles and other crafts.Strap one in a diaper and make your kids care for it like a baby

  • U.S. envoy on North Korea speaks with Chinese counterpart

    The United States' top envoy for North Korea spoke with his Chinese counterpart on Tuesday, a State Department spokesman said, after Pyongyang's repeated rejection of the Biden administration's attempts to establish dialogue. China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said earlier its special representative on the Korean Peninsula, Liu Xiaoming, spoke by phone with U.S. special representative Sung Kim and that the two "agreed to keep contact."

  • 13 Elephants from U.K. Zoo to Be Moved to Kenya in World's 'First' Attempt of 'Rewilding' Herd

    "No elephant rewilding project of this scale has ever been attempted before," The Aspinall Foundation, a wildlife conservation charity, announced

  • What Do You Buy If You Don’t Want a Miata?

    Finding top-down bliss on a busted-beater budget often means getting a Miata. We explore three more interesting options.

  • CCTV Shows Moment Car Rams Pharmacy as Pair Sentenced

    Police in Wiltshire, England, released dramatic footage on July 6 showing the moment a car was driven into a pharmacy as part of a raid in which more than £15,000 of perfume was stolen and £13,000 worth of damage was caused.The footage was released as two people were jailed in connection with the June 2019 incident, which was at a Boots pharmacy in Trowbridge.Michael Denyer, 33, of Millground Road, Bristol, and Christina Colton, 44, of Briscoes Avenue, Bristol, were sentenced at Swindon Crown Court.Denyer was jailed for three years. Colton was jailed for two years and nine months, which included sentencing for both this incident and for twice failing to surrender to custody. Credit: Wiltshire Police via Storyful

  • Analysis: UK PM Johnson's new COVID gamble worries some scientists

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to reopen England's economy from coronavirus lockdown on July 19, but if he does so, it won't be without disquiet from some of the scientists whose advice he has followed thus far. Despite one of the world's highest vaccination rates, Britain is facing a new wave of COVID-19. Johnson is taking a gamble: rather than shutting the country down, he is aiming to live with the virus in what is a world-first test case of the ability of vaccines to protect from the Delta variant.

  • Kentucky constable to plead guilty to attempted murder of FBI agent

    The shooting happened as agents tried to arrest the constable.

  • Wind and solar power surges in record year

    China led a record increased in wind and solar power during 2020 - even as the emerging superpower continued to build new fossil-fuel burning coal plants. Capacity of wind and solar power grew by 238GW globally - about 50pc larger than any previous expansion, according to the latest annual review of world energy by oil and gas giant BP. The jump in renewable output amounts to about seven times the total installed capacity in the UK, and came in a year marked by a slump in energy use as the pande

  • Return of the compact pickup: the Hyundai Santa Cruz vs. the Ford Maverick

    The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz and the 2022 Ford Maverick mark the return of compact pickups to the U.S. market. Here’s how they compare.

  • This Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) Makes You Wish You Had One or Two or a Fleet

    The Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) by Arcimoto bridges the gap between the bike and the electric car and is essentially a high-tech, supercharged version of the rickshaw found in some of the most crowded countries around the world. It is designed to fight pollution, drive on small roads and navigate densely crowded populations. And most importantly, this highway-ready, all-weather electric vehicle is “designed to rock,” according to Arcimoto founder Mark Frohnmayer. “It brings smiles to all who get t

  • What to know about charging your electric car every night

    The question of whether to charge your electric car every night gets asked by some EV drivers who worry persistently about depleting the battery without a charging station nearby. The short answer to the question is no. In general, you should not charge your electric car every night. The practice of charging an electric vehicle every night can shorten the lifespan of the car’s battery pack.

  • Dodge will launch the world's first electric muscle car in 2024

    Dodge used Stellantis' EV Day to announced the world's first electric muscle car, along with a new tagline: "Tear Up the Streets… Not the Planet." The automaker says the overpowered electric car is coming in 2024, and along with the announcement showed off some dark images of a vehicle that we assume is a conceptual version of what will go into production. The teaser car definitely has retro-inspired styling cues, with a fastback roofline and blunt fascia that look vaguely reminiscent of the iconic 1969 Dodge Charger.

  • BMW's futuristic electric scooter is straight out of anime

    BMW's CE 04 electric scooter looks like it's pulled straight out of anime.

  • These 9 used-car models are worth more now than they were last year, with 2020 Corvettes topping the list

    Used cars normally shed as much as 25% of their value in the first year, but some models from Jeep, Subaru, Chevrolet, and others are now worth more.

  • Dassault's new $75 million private jet with the largest cabin of its class is primed to blow Gulfstream and Bombardier's flagship jets out of the water

    Dassault is designing the jet with the largest cabin of its class and incorporating fighter jet tech in the cockpit of its new $75 million flagship.

  • Watch a man attack a Tesla in Florida. The smart car saw all, its safety video shows

    An enraged man was caught damaging a Tesla in Florida, and it was all caught clearly on video. But not from a cellphone.

  • 315-HP VW Golf R Estate Wagon Serves Performance, Practicality, and a Drift Mode

    This stretched version of the Golf R hatchback is for Europeans who love fast wagons.

  • The 2021 Ram 1500 G/T Is Modded Right From the Factory

    With a cold-air intake, throatier exhaust, and a floor-mounted shifter, the Laramie G/T and Rebel G/T take care of the first few mods you were likely to make.